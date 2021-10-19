ROUSES POINT — State Police arrested a Vermont man on Oct. 8 after he allegedly stole a checkbook from someone in Rouses Point and forged checks, police said.
Kyle K. Tatro, 31, reportedly forged 19 checks, totaling $3,685, a news release by State Police said. He was charged with 19 counts of second-degree forgery and fourth-degree grand larceny, all felonies.
Tatro was arraigned in Champlain Town Court and was released with a court appearance at a later date.
MOOERS — An Ellenburg Depot man allegedly fled and kicked police officers while they were responding to a report of an intoxicated man trespassing on a Mooers home.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Jared M. Lashway, 33, kicked a deputy, which caused physical injury, before attempting to flee on foot.
After a short foot chase, which reportedly included Lashway also kicking a state trooper, Lashway was apprehended, a news release by the Sheriff’s Office said.
After being placed inside a sheriff’s department vehicle, Lashway allegedly caused significant damage to it, with damage totaling more than $1,500, the release said.
Lashway was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, according to the release.
He was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Correction facility on $10,000 cash bail, police said. He’s scheduled to return at a later date.
Both the deputy and trooper reportedly hit by Lashway were medically evacuated and later returned to duty, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
