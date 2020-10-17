PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
PLATTSBURGH — A one-car accident left a Schuyler Falls woman injured, State Police say.
Elsie A. Delaney, 83, was turning into a parking space in a 2016 Chevrolet vehicle at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital Ambulatory Surgery parking lot at 77 Plaza Blvd. on Oct. 9, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, when she pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal and struck the wall of the building.
She was transported to CVPH to be treated for a neck injury, according to Fleishman.
PLATTSBURGH — A Beekmantown man escaped with minor injuries after crashing his motorcycle on an Interstate 87 off-ramp, State Police say.
On Oct. 9 at approximately 11:45 a.m., troopers responded to the crash, and an investigation at the scene revealed that a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by David S. Brown, 64, was traveling north when he exited onto the Exit 37 off ramp and failed to negotiate a left turn, striking the guide rail, Fleishman said.
Brown was brought to CVPH to be treated for broken ribs and a broken ankle.
FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested for felony DWI after a traffic stop on Oct. 11, State Police say.
At approximately 2:38 a.m., that morning, State Police arrested Betty J. Desotell, 60, after her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.10 percent at a traffic stop on Evergreen Street in the Town of Plattsburgh, a press release said.
She was charged with felony DWI due to a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years, according to the release, and was released with tickets for the Plattsburgh Town Court.
LAKE PLACID — A West Monroe woman was charged for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Community Bank’s Lake Placid location while she was an employee there, State Police say.
On Oct. 12, troopers arrested Francesca L. Riley, 29, after she stole approximately $35,400 while employed by Community Bank and working in the Lake Placid branch, a press release said.
The theft occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and Sept. 17, 2019, according to the release, and she was charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, a felony, as well as three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor.
Riley was arraigned at the North Elba Town Court and released on her own recognizance to return there at a later date.
CHATEAUGAY — A Malone man was charged on Oct. 13 after forging a check, State Police say.
On that day, troopers arrested Michael J. Lavare, 27, after he forged a personal check belonging to a victim on Oct. 6 before cashing it at a local bank in the amount of $514.79, a press release said.
Lavare was charged with one count of second-degree forgery, a felony, and was virtually arraigned in Malone Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance.
Lavare is set to reappear in Chateaugay Town Court at a later date.
BRUSHTON — Two teen suspects were arrested Oct. 14 following a burglary investigation here, State Police say.
The investigation of the burglary, originally reported on Sept. 16, found that two 14-year-old males, one from Brushton and one from Bangor, had broken into a storage building on Factory Street in Brushton and damaged a security system worth approximately $400 dollars during the overnight hours of Sept. 12, a press release said.
Both teens were charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and were released on Family Court appearance tickets.
