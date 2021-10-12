PLATTSBURGH — A Tupper Lake man was arrested after police said he was found with a vehicle that was reported stolen, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen from the Village of Malone. Police arrested Johnny D. Bailey III, 27, in the City of Plattsburgh Oct. 7., a news release by the Sherriff’s Office said. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.
After his arrest, Bailey was released with a court appearance ticket. The Sherriff’s Office was assisted by the Malone Village Police Department and the Plattsburgh City Police Department during the investigation, the release said.
