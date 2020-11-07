FELONY ARRESTS
TICONDEROGA — Three Ticonderoga residents were arrested on drug-related felonies on Nov. 5, according to the Ticonderoga Police Department.
After executing a search warrant at 56A Race Track Road, Chyan P. Gould, 40, and Amy E. Hayes, 41, were both charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, a press release said.
As a result of the search, Amanda M. Taylor, 38, was also arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. She was given an appearance ticket for an appearance in Ticonderoga Town Court at a later date.
Gould and Hayes were both arraigned in Chesterfield Town Court, the release said.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
