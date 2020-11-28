PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
ELIZABETHTOWN — One person was injured in a two-car crash on Nov. 21, State Police say.
That day at approximately 5:54 p.m., a 2019 Dodge Ram operated by George C. Huttig, 68, of Elizabethtown, was traveling west in the parking lot of Adirondack Auto when he struck a parked car, a 2016 BMW, occupied by John L. Ferebee, 40, of Keene, Fleishman said.
Ferebee was transported to Elizabethtown Community Hospital for a head injury.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
