MALONE — An Upstate Correctional Facility visitor was arrested Nov. 20 after they allegedly attempted to bring contraband into the prison.
State Police said Iyanna Tanksley, 22, of Rochester, was found in possession of synthetic cannabinoids, tobacco and rolling papers when she entered the facility.
Tanksley was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, second-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Tanksley was arraigned in Malone Town Court and is due back in January, police said.
WEST CHAZY — Police said a Chazy man was arrested after he was involved in a domestic dispute Nov. 21.
According to State Police, 22-year-old Roberto Rodriguez got into a verbal fight with a victim before choking them.
The next morning, police said, Rodriguez allegedly woke the victim up by kicking them in them in the head. He also punched and bit them, police said.
Rodriguez then allegedly took the victim’s phone to prevent them reporting the incidents and also prevented them from leaving a bathroom.
He was charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, all misdemeanors
Rodriguez was arraigned in Beekmantown Town Court and taken to Clinton County Jail on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond, police said. He is due back in court this week.
SARANAC — Two people were taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for treatment after a single-car crash Nov. 16.
According to State Police, Tayla E. Butchino, 25, of Cadyville, was driving east on State Route 3 when the vehicle veered off the shoulder, losing control, and continued to veer across both lanes of traffic.
The vehicle slid down an embankment and struck a concrete culvert, police said.
Butchino, along with 31-year-old passenger Joselyn M. Allan, was taken to CVPH for minor injuries.
PLATTSBURGH — A Morrisonville man was taken to CVPH Nov. 16 after an accident, police said.
Daniel L. Guerard, 66, of Morrisonville, was reportedly struck by a vehicle driving on the opposite lane of State Route 374 as he attempted to make a left turn into a driveway, according to State Police.
Guerard was taken to CVPH for minor injuries, police said.
— compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
