FELONY ARRESTS
ROUSES POINT — A Rouses Point man was charged after breaking into a home here Nov. 6, State Police say.
That day at approximately 7 p.m., State Police received a call to respond to a residence on State Street in the village of Rouses Point for a report of a trespass, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
An investigation revealed that Lance J. Guay, 42, had unlawfully entered into the residence there with an intent to commit a crime inside, according to Fleishman.
He was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and was arraigned virtually by Chazy Town Court before being released to return to Chazy Town Court at a later date.
TICONDEROGA — A Putnam man received a felony charge after a traffic stop here on Nov. 11, State Police say.
At approximately 9:21 p.m. that night, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for failure to signal while turning into a parking area on Warner Hill Road in the town of Ticonderoga, a press release said.
The operator of the vehicle, Nicholas G. Granger, 20, was taken into custody for DWI.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.15 percent, according to the release, and he was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWI, a misdemeanor.
He was released with tickets and is due back in Ticonderoga Town Court on Dec. 9 at 4:30 pm for arraignment.
DANNEMORA — A Lyon Mountain man was arrested in relation to manufacturing fireworks in his home after being released from the Hospital on Nov. 19, State Police say.
An investigation had found that, on Oct. 22, Brett G. Smith, 50, had been manufacturing fireworks in his Lyon Mountain residence when one accidentally detonated and amputated his right hand.
He was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and was arraigned in Peru Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
He is set to appear in Dannemora Town Court at a later date.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh teen was injured in a one car crash on Nov. 11, State Police say.
At 8:06 p.m. that day, troopers responded to the Interstate-87 southbound in the town of Plattsburgh and found that a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Annalise S. Bushey, 18, of Plattsburgh, was traveling south when it ran off the west shoulder of the roadway and struck trees, Fleishman said.
Bushey was transported to CVPH for neck pain.
