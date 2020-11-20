FELONY ARRESTS
SCHUYLER FALLS — A Plattsburgh man was arrested for felony DWAI-drugs following a crash here Nov. 17, State Police say.
At approximately 6:32 p.m. that night, troopers responded to Irish Settlement Road at the intersection of Mason Street in the town of Schuyler Falls for a report of a two-car crash.
An investigation at the scene revealed that a 2015 Nissan Rogue operated by Tanner R. Reome, 21, of Plattsburgh, was traveling south on Mason Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2016 Honda Fit operated by Sarah M. Harwell, 33, of Schuyler Falls, that was traveling east on Irish Settlement Road, a press release said.
Sarah and her passenger, Robert E. Harwell, 59, also of Schuyler Falls, were transported to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Phsyician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh with non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger in Harwell’s vehicle, Scarlet R. Lavigne, 2, was not injured.
Reome declined medical treatment.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with Felony DWAI-Drugs due to a previous conviction in the preceding ten years, the release said, and was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, also a felony.
Reome was released with tickets to appear in the Schuyler Falls Town Court at a later date.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Department of Conservation and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
