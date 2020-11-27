FELONY ARRESTS
SARANAC — An Altona man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop, State Police say.
On Nov. 20 at approximately 9:15 p.m., State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Standish Road on a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu for going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a press release.
The trooper activated emergency lighting and the vehicle initially failed to stop, the release said, before the vehicle then suddenly stopped in front of 2081 Standish Road, and the driver jumped out of the car and ran into the woods.
He was apprehended when he tripped and fell and was identified as James S. Selman, 59, according to the release, and he was found to have 13 suspensions and a revoked license.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.07 percent, the release said, and Selman was charged with DWAI and obstruction of governmental administration, both misdemeanors, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony.
He was released with tickets to appear in Saranac Town Court.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
ELIZABETHTOWN — One person was injured in a two-car crash on Nov. 21, State Police say.
That day at approximately 5:54 p.m., a 2019 Dodge Ram operated by George C. Huttig, 68, of Elizabethtown, was traveling west in the parking lot of Adirondack Auto when he struck a parked car, a 2016 BMW, occupied by John L. Ferebee, 40, of Keene, Fleishman said.
Ferebee was transported to Elizabethtown Community Hospital for a head injury.
