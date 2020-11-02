FELONY ARRESTS
NORTH ELBA — A North Elba man was arrested after a one-pot methamphetamine lab was found in his Saranac Avenue residence, State Police say.
On Oct. 17 at approximately 11:37 p.m., troopers responded to a report of methamphetamine being manufactured in a one-pot method at the residence and subsequently arrested Michael A. Pelkey, 32, and charged him with second-degree manufacturing methamphetamine, a felony.
A parole violation warrant was also issued for Pelkey.
He was arraigned in North Elba Town Court and was remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENT
LYON MOUNTAIN — A man was injured after walking into a car on Oct. 18, State Police say.
At 8:08 p.m. that day, Troopers responded to the area of 2811 Standish Road for a report of a car and a pedestrian accident, Fleishman said.
Troopers found that a 1998 Honda Civic operated by James R. Bushey, 57, of Lyon Mountain, was traveling south on Standish Road when his vehicle was struck in the rear passenger side by a pedestrian crossing the roadway from the west shoulder, according to Fleishman.
The pedestrian was identified as Allen J. Godding, 27, of Plattsburgh.
Godding was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital to be treated for a minor injury to his left knee.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.