PERU — Police charged a Peru man with arson after he allegedly set fire to a Rock Road home on Nov. 6.
State Police said the home sustained significant damage after 59-year-old Kevin Dashnaw intentionally set the fire.
He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree arson, a felony, on Nov. 17, according to State Police.
Dashnaw was arraigned in Peru Town Court and was released ahead of his next court date later this month.
DANNEMORA — Police arrested a Vermont man after a low-speed pursuit Nov. 17.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said officers attempted to pull over a gray Mercedes Benz that was driving without its tail lights on at about 9 p.m. on State Route 374.
The car, police said, refused to stop for deputies. A pursuit then began. The driver of the Benz, 56-year-old Chris Mccoy, was eventually stopped in Chateaugay after Malone Police used spike strips to disable the car, a news release by the Sheriff’s Office said.
Police said they determined Mccoy was driving while intoxicated and was charged with felony DWI due to a prior DWI conviction in 2018 in North Carolina, the release said.
Mccoy was also charged with traffic violations for driving without tail lights on, failing to comply to deputies, failing to keep right and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Mccoy was issued appearance tickets to Dannemora Town Court and released after he was processed at the Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
