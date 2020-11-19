STRUCTURE FIRE
LEWIS — Multiple departments responded to a report of a structure fire at 76 Moss Rd. here Wednesday night.
Essex County Dispatch put out a call for the fire at 9:47 p.m. with Elizabethtown-Lewis Fire Department responding.
Mutual aid was requested from Willsboro-Reber Fire.
No further details were available at press time.
FELONY ARRESTS
LAKE PLACID — A North Elba man was arrested after breaking into a residence and threatening a woman there, State Police say.
On Nov. 14 at approximately 4 a.m., Troopers responded to a residence on Cottonwood Way in the town of North Elba for a report of a domestic dispute, a press release said.
An investigation at the scene revealed that Matthew A. Sears, 30, allegedly broke into the residence of the female victim through a window and threatened harm to the victim, all in the presence of her two small children.
Sears was found to be currently on parole and was violating an order of protection, the release said.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, as well as second-degree criminal contempt, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in North Elba Town Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $5,000 bond.
TUPPER LAKE — A man was arrested on criminal possession charges after his driver was pulled over in a traffic stop, State Police say.
On Nov. 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet Impala for failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Berkley Road and Underwood Road in the village of Tupper Lake.
The operator, identified as Nathan P. Toohey, 31, of Tupper Lake, according to a press release, was subsequently arrested for DWAI.
His passenger, Jason M. Benware, also 31, also of Tupper Lake, was also taken into custody after he was found in possession of several controlled substances and two firearms, the release said.
The firearms were illegal for him to own since he has previously been convicted of felonies, according to the release.
Toohey allegedly refused to submit to a test to determine the drug and/or alcohol content of his blood. He was charged with DWAI-Drugs and arraigned at the Tupper Lake Village Court and was released on his own recognizance to reappear at a later date and time.
Benware was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, as well as seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned at the Tupper Lake Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear before the Tupper Lake Village Court.
BANGOR — A Syracuse man was arrested for menacing victims at a Route 11 residence here Nov. 16, State Police say.
That day at approximately 6:49 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a menacing, a press release said.
An investigation revealed that Jonathan T. Cage, 37, brandished a knife and threatened the victims, also breaking a coffee table inside the residence and slashing the tires on a vehicle before fleeing on foot, according to the release.
Cage was located and arrested on State Route 11.
He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of synthetic marijuana, the release said.
Cage was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, as well as second-degree menacing, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
He was virtually arraigned by the Bombay Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Cage is scheduled to reappear in the Bangor Town Court at a later date.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
