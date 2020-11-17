FELONY ARRESTS
SARANAC — A Saranac man was charged with felony DWI after a traffic stop on a vehicle going 71 mph in a 55 mph zone, State Police say.
On Nov. 7 at approximately 8:40 p.m., Troopers conducted the stop on State Route 3 on a 2020 Ford F-150 traveling traveling westbound, Fleishman said.
The operator of the vehicle, Rocky A. Wood, 68, was placed under arrest for DWI.
Wood resisted arrest and, after a brief struggle with troopers, was eventually placed into custody, Fleishman said.
He sustained an abrasion to his face as a result.
EMS responded to the scene and provided treatment to Wood and he was transported to the University of Vermont Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital where he was treated and released.
He was charged with Felony DWI and Resisting Arrest, Fleishman said, and Wood was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Saranac Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was charged with felony DWI after a traffic stop on Nov. 13, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Stephen E. LeBarron, 57, of Plattsburgh, for DWI following a traffic stop on Healey Avenue just south of State Route 3 in the town of Plattsburgh at approximately 8:40 p.m., a press release said.
LeBarron’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.14 percent, according to the release, and he was also found to have been previously convicted of DWI in the prior 10 years, making it felony DWI.
He was released with tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Peru man was arrested for a felony charge after being pulled over for inadequate headlights, State Police say.
On Nov. 9 at 7:43 p.m., Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Daniel K. Oullette, 33, of Peru, for inadequate headlights, on Interstate 87 just north of the Rugar Street overpass, Fleishman said.
Oullette was operating with a suspended license, according to Fleishman, and his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.10 percent.
He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWI, a misdemeanor.
He was released with tickets to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court.
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man was arrested after holding a female victim hostage in a residence there, State Police say.
On Nov. 14 at approximately 1:17 p.m., Troopers responded to a residence on Cedar Street in the village of Champlain for a report of a domestic dispute, according to a press release.
Jeremy T. Rea, 35, of Champlain, had barricaded himself and a female victim inside an apartment and refused to allow the victim to leave, the release said, also threatening the victim with a knife and a BB gun.
Rea eventually surrendered to police before being arrested and charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, as well as third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, both felonies.
He was arraigned in the Champlain Town Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $250 cash bail, or $500 bond, the release said.
State Police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
ALTONA — A Vermont woman was injured in a one-car crash Nov. 2, State Police say.
That day at 9:30 a.m., a 2007 Ford Freestar operated by Ramona J. Lawrence, 65, of Winooski, was traveling east on Devils Den Road in Altona when she lost control and exited the south shoulder at the intersection with Burdo Road, Fleishman said.
Her vehicle struck a guide rail and a ditch, and she was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital for head pain.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A Vermont man and his passenger were injured when he lost control of a motorcycle on Nov. 7, State Police say.
That day at approximately 1:26 p.m., Troopers responded to Lincoln Pond Road in Elizabethtown for a report of a motorcycle crash, Fleishman said, and found that a 2005 Honda Motorcycle operated by David S. McCluskey, 58, of North Ferrisburgh, Vt., was traveling northwest when he lost control and went into a slide.
The motorcycle exited the roadway via the northern shoulder and struck an earth embankment, ejecting both David and his passenger, Eve-Lynn McCluskey, 58.
They were transported to the Elizabethtown Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh bicycler received minor injuries in a collision with a car on Nov. 9, State Police say.
On Nov. 9 at 3:13 p.m., Troopers responded to Cumberland Head Road in Plattsburgh for a car vs. bicycle crash.
A 2017 Honda operated by Kimberly J. Brown, 28, of Plattsburgh, was traveling southbound on Cumberland Head Road while a bicycle operated by Brian White, 53, of Plattsburgh, was traveling northbound on Cumberland Head Road, Fleishman said.
Brown failed to observe Smith as she made a left turn onto Cayuga Road, according to Fleishman, and subsequently entered the path of the bicycle, striking White.
White was transported by ambulance to CVPH with minor laceration on left knee.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
