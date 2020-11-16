FELONY ARRESTS
ELLENBURG — An Altona contractor was arrested after defrauding several people, State Police say.
On Nov. 1, State Police arrested Michael A. Lafrance, 38, of Altona following an investigation initiated on Jan. 27, according to a press release.
Lafrance was hired to re-shingle a roof on a residence in Ellenburg Depot in May 2019, the release said, and the homeowner signed a contract and gave Lafrance money up front for the work to be completed.
Lafrance began the project then failed to complete the work, according to the release, leaving the roof open to the elements which caused damage to the interior of the residence.
Further investigation revealed that similar incidents occurred to three other homeowners in the towns of Jay and Altona, where Lafrance began work, received money up front and then failed to complete the job, leaving these three other homes damaged and exposed to the elements, the release said.
A warrant was issued for his arrest by Clinton County Court for three counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud, all felonies.
Lafrance has been remanded to the Clinton County Jail.
He operates under the name Cornerstone Contracting, the release said.
Anyone with information about this investigation or who believes they have been a victim of Lafrance is asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-873-2750.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after choking a victim in the presence of a child, State Police say.
On Nov. 7 at 8:54 p.m., Troopers responded to a residence on Tara Lane in the town of Plattsburgh for a report of a domestic dispute.
An investigation revealed that Keith R. Porter, 41, had choked the victim in the presence of a child during a physical altercation, according to a press release.
He was then arrested and charged with second-degree strangulation, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Porter was virtually arraigned by Plattsburgh City Court and released on pre-trial release to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date, the release said.
An order of protection was issued.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
MOOERS — An Altona man was injured in an ATV accident on Oct. 28, State Police say.
A 2004 Yamaha ATV operated by Christopher S. Rhinehart, 35, was traveling north in a sandpit off Big Hill Road in the Town of Mooers where Rhinehart lost control of the ATV, causing it to overturn and come to rest on the other side of the ditch, Fleishman said.
He was first ejected from the ATV before it rolled on top of him, according to Fleishman, causing injury to his neck.
Rhinehart was transported to CVPH via ambulance.
BURKE — A Bangor man was injured after losing control of his truck on Nov. 2, State Police say.
That day at 5:38 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Michael K. Tavernia, 46, was traveling east on State Route 11 in Burke when he lost control and exited the south shoulder.
His vehicle struck a road sign and overturned, Fleishman said, and he was transported by ambulance to Alice Hyde Medical Center for shoulder and head pain.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
