PLATTSBURGH — State Police arrested a Morrisonville man after he allegedly choked a victim during domestic disputes on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.
Police said 30-year-old Mark Gagnier made the victim lose consciousness and also threatened them with a knife during the disputes.
He was charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
Gagnier was arraigned in AuSable Town Court for the menacing, weapon possession and assault charges, with bail set for $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond or $15,000 unsecured bond, police said.
He was arraigned on the strangulation charge in Plattsburgh Town Court, with bail set for $250 cash, $500 bond or $2,000 unsecured bond.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.