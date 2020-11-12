FELONY ARRESTS
AuSABLE — A Willsboro man was arrested for felony DWI after a traffic stop here on Oct. 28, State Police say.
On Oct. 28 at approximately 12:11 a.m., Troopers responded to a report of an unattended vehicle on Hill Street in the Town of AuSable.
A 2014 Chevrolet Impala was located parked in the middle of the roadway, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and the vehicle was found running with a male asleep in the driver seat.
Open containers of alcohol were found in plain view inside the vehicle, according to Fleishman, and the operator was awakened and identified as Antonio R. Provost, 22, of Willsboro.
He was subsequently arrested for DWI.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.14%, Fleishman said, and the DWI charge was made a felony due to a prior DWI conviction from May 2019.
Provost was charged with felony DWI and released with appearance tickets for AuSable Town Court.
BEEKMANTOWN — A Beekmantown man was arrested after stealing a car in mid-October, State Police say.
On Oct. 31, troopers arrested Kenneth W. Bombard Jr., 57, following a larceny reported on Oct. 16 in the Town of Beekmantown, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The victim reported that his 1989 Chevrolet Blazer was missing from his driveway on State Route 9 in West Chazy, according to Fleishman.
Bombard was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and was virtually arraigned in Chazy Town Court.
He was committed to Clinton County Jail and is to reappear in Beekmantown Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Moriah woman was arrested after illegally using a victim's debit card, State Police say.
On Nov. 8, State Police arrested Amanda M. Taylor, 38, after she used the victim’s debit card to make ATM withdrawals totaling $822 in the town of Plattsburgh, a press release said.
The purchases occurred in early Sept. 2020, while Taylor was hired to care for the victim in his home in Plattsburgh, according to the press release said.
She was never given permission to use the victim’s debit card, and the victim realized and reported the theft on Oct.14, the release said.
Taylor was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft, both felonies.
She was released with appearance tickets to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
