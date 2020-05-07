FELONY ARRESTS
SARANAC — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after stealing money from a State Route 3 residence April 30, police said.
An investigation found that Wayne M. Goddeau Jr., 35, had stolen the money and was still in the victim’s residence when troopers responded, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
He attempted to evade custody, according to Fleishman said, and struggled with troopers while being taken in.
Goddeau was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.
He was arraigned by the Beekmantown Town Court and sent to Clinton County Jail.
MALONE — A Malone woman was arrested after cutting an officer with nail clippers on April 30, State Police say.
A trooper stopped to interview a woman who appeared to be darting in and out of traffic on foot on Main Street in the village of Malone, Fleishman said, and found Jatara E. Hyde, 25, causing a disturbance by running in and out of moving traffic.
When the trooper approached her, she became belligerent and aggressive and attacked the trooper with nail clippers, slicing his arm, according to Fleishman.
Hyde then continued to be combative and was tased by members of the Malone Village Police Department who responded to assist in taking Hyde into custody, Fleishman said.
Hyde was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, both felonies, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
She was arraigned in the Malone Town Court and remanded to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
The trooper was treated for a laceration to his arm at the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center.
CLINTON — An AuSable Forks man was arrested after illegally applying to purchase firearms, State Police say.
State Police arrested Michael L. Fish, 56, on May 1 after he filed false information while applying to purchase firearms, Fleishman said.
He was charged with one count of criminal purchase of a weapon and one count of first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies, and was issued an appearance ticket for Clinton Town Court.
PERU — A Peru man was arrested for felony DWI after crashing his vehicle April 18, State Police say.
That day, Curtis A. Banker, 27, had crashed a 2008 Dodge Charger into a guide rail and a DOT sign, Fleishman said, before it continued into a field off of Union Road where it came to a rest.
Banker had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Fleishman
The investigation into the incident further revealed that Banker, the sole occupant of the car, was ejected from the vehicle through the rear windshield, Fleishman said.
Shortly after the crash, Clinton County 911 reported a male with injuries at a Calkins Road residence in Peru.
Troopers responded and located Banker, and he was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh to be treated for his injuries before later being taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., for injuries to his head, neck, pelvis and legs.
Banker was arrested May 2 and was charged with felony DWI due to a previous conviction.
He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Peru Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Troy man and two North Country teens were arrested in connection with a May 2 burglary, State Police say.
State Police responded to a Ball Street residence just after 4 a.m. that day for a report of a burglary, Fleishman said, and an investigation found that three individuals had forced entry into the residence through a window and a door, also causing damages to property inside the home and a vehicle parked outside.
State Police arrested Brian M. Botsford, 23, of Troy, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from Clinton County, the next day, according to Fleishman.
Botsford was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, a felony, and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
The 16-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, Fleishman said, while the 15-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Both teens were released with family court appearance tickets returnable to the Probation Services of Clinton County.
MALONE — A Malone man was charged after two separate domestic disputes in the same day, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a residence on State Route 30 in the town of Malone just after 4 a.m. on May 3 for a report of a domestic dispute, a press release said, and an investigation revealed that Jordan S. Reynolds, 30, kicked in the front door to gain entry into the residence and engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim.
Reynolds was belligerent and aggressive to responding officers, according to the release, and he actively resisted arrest and fought with troopers while being taken into custody.
He was found to be in possession of a smoking device containing a small quantity of cocaine, the release said, and was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
Reynolds was arraigned in Constable Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance after an order of protection was issued, protecting the alleged victim.
Just after 8 a.m. the same day, troopers responded back to the same residence for a report of Reynolds returning and violating the order of protection, according to the release, and he was located on scene and was observed throwing the contents of a flower pot at the victim inside the residence.
He again resisted and fought with troopers, the release said, and was taken into custody after being tased.
He was again charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, as well as first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
Reynolds was arraigned in Malone Town Court and remanded to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail, or $1,000 bond.
State Police were assisted by members of the Malone Police Department.
SCHROON LAKE — A Hogansburg woman was arrested after she was found in possession of marijuana May 4, State Police say.
Troopers pulled over Michelle G. Burke-Thomas, 38, and found her in possession of over 10 pounds of the drug, Fleishman said.
She was released with appearance tickets returnable to Schroon Town Court.
State Police were assisted by the United States Border Patrol
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
DANNEMORA — A Cadyville teen was injured in an ATV crash May 3, State Police say.
Gabriel S. Plumadore, 14, was driving a 2008 Suzuki ATV off-road northbound on the Ore Sand Pile, in the town of Dannemora, when he attempted to travel the peak of an ore sand dune and overturned the ATV, Fleishman said.
Plumadore was ejected from the ATV before it rolled on top of him, according to Fleishman.
He suffered fractures of his left forearm and right lower leg and was transported to CVPH by Lyon Mountain EMS with no life-threatening injuries.
WILLSBORO — Two people were injured in a one-car accident on May 4, State Police say.
Karen A. Lindsay, 59, of Scoharie, was operating a 2018 Nissan Versa north on Mountain View Drive in Willsboro, Fleishman said, when the vehicle ran off the east shoulder of the roadway and down a steep embankment and struck a tree.
Both Lindsay and her passenger Mariyah A. Manzer, 13, of Bainbridge, were transported to Elizabethtown Community Hospital with minor injuries.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
