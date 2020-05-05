FELONY ARREST
TUPPER LAKE — A downstate man was charged with felony DWI following a traffic stop April 23, State Police say.
Troopers pulled over a vehicle for going 76 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, according to a press release, and found that Nicholas E. Harwood, 32, of Corinth, was operating the vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent.
The charge was made a felony due to a prior DWI conviction, the release said.
Harwood was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Tupper Lake Town Court.
LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid woman was arrested after an investigation into a stolen check, State Police say.
On April 27, troopers arrested JoBeth Williams, 32, for taking a paycheck belonging to another woman, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, before forging the victim’s signature and cashing the $187.18 on Dec. 19, 2019.
Williams was subsequently charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and was held at the Essex County Jail pending arraignment.
BOMBAY — A Bombay man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a female victim, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a County Route 4 residence for a report of a domestic dispute, Fleishman said, and an investigation revealed that Tapeni J. Labrake, 37, had thrown a female victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head on the floor.
An 11-year-old child was also present during the dispute, according to Fleishman, and Labrake broke several items in the house including a microwave and a picture frame.
He kicked the victim in the head before leaving the residence, according to Fleishman, causing a laceration to the head of the victim, who was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center for treatment.
Labrake was charged with second-degree assault and aggravated family offense, both felonies, as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and released on his own recognizance, and a stay-way order of protection was issued, Fleishman said.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENT
BELLMONT — A three-car accident left two people injured April 28, State Police say.
Cole M. Mayville, 21, of Malone, was stopped facing south at the intersection of State Route 374 and County Route 54 in a 2018 Ford, with Shelley A. Wood, 50, stopped behind him in a 2004 Cadillac.
Loren L. Ormsbee, 77, of Ellenburg Center, failed to observe the stopped vehicles, Fleishman said, rear-ending Wood’s Cadillac with his 2018 Ford and causing Wood’s vehicle to strike the rear of Mayville’s.
Wood was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center to be treated, while her passenger Joann Shusda, 63, of Lyon Mountain was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital to be treated for chest pain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.