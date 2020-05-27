ATV ACCIDENT
PERU - A Peru man was seriously injured in an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday.
According to State Police, Walter W. Wells, 45, of Peru, was driving a 2018 Kawasaki ATV in his yard on Blake Road around 7:49 p.m. when he struck a tree head on.
Wells was ejected from the ATV and sustained injuries to his head and upper extremities, police said.
He was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. where, police said, he was in stable condition.
FELONY ARRESTS
BANGOR — A Moira man was arrested after vandalizing a car, State Police say.
Troopers investigated a domestic dispute that was reported May 10 and found that Scott K. Messenger, 29, had punched and hit a victim’s car at a Route 11 residence, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The vehicle sustained several dents in the roof, panels and doors, with total damages estimated to be $2,800, according to Fleishman.
Messenger was arrested for one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, on May 18.
He was arraigned in Malone Town Court and released on his own recognizance to re-appear in the Bangor Town Court on July 1, Fleishman said.
A stay away order of protection was issued to protect the victim.
MALONE — A Malone man was arrested May 19 following several stalking-related offenses, State Police say.
State Police arrested Jeremy M. Brossoit, 28, following the series of incidents occurring in the Malone area, Fleishman said.
Brossoit trapped a victim in her residence, refusing to let her leave for several hours on May 9, according to Fleishman, and the victim began to receive numerous text messages from Brossoit the following day, continuing for several days.
Brossoit then followed the victim to locations around the North Country area, Fleishman said.
All of these acts were committed in violation of a Franklin County Family Court order of protection protecting the victim, according to Fleishman.
He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, as well as second-degree aggravated harassment, fourth-degree stalking and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, all misdemeanors.
Brossoit was arraigned in Malone Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
A stay-away order of protection was issued to protect the victim.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after being pulled over for failing to use his turn signal, State Police say.
Troopers stopped Shawn M. Lafountain, 48, in the Mount Carmel Cemetery for failing to signal a turn just before 3:30 p.m., a press release said.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.21 percent, and he was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony.
Lafountain was released with tickets returnable to Plattsburgh City Court.
NORTH ELBA — A Saranac Lake woman was arrested after forging documents to obtain controlled substances, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Amanda R. Kane, 39, on May 23 after it was found that while working as a nurse at the Elderwood Assisted Living Facility in Lake Placid, she had forged the names of other nurses who work in the facility in order to obtain controlled substances for her own personal use, a press release said.
Kane was charged with second-degree attempted forgery, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
She was released with appearance tickets to appear in North Elba Town Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — A Chazy woman was arrested on felony DWI charges following a traffic stop May 25, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Marcy L. Letourneau, 47, just after 10 p.m. for DWI after she was pulled over on State Route 190 for failing to dim the vehicle’s high beams, a press release said.
Her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.17 percent, according to the release, and the DWI charge was made a felony due to a previous DWI conviction.
She was released on tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.