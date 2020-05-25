PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
DICKINSON — Two people were injured when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer May 7, State Police say.
Carol Matthie, 77, of Mohawk, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox north on County Route 5 in Dickinson when she proceeded to cross the intersection with State Route 11B, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, failing to yield the right of way to the tractor trailer.
The 2019 International Harvester tractor-trailer was being driven by Hugo LaFramboise-Marcha, 24, of Quebec.
The tractor trailer subsequently struck Matthie’s vehicle, Fleishman said.
Matthie and her front seat passenger Philip J. Brown, 26, also of Mohawk, were both transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center for reports of minor pain in the hips, neck and back.
FELONY ARRESTS
PERU — A Peru woman was arrested after violating a stay-away order of protection May 16, State Police say.
Tina L. Bouyea, 50, was discovered at a Brand Hollow Road residence in violation of the order, Fleishman said, while having a prior second-degree criminal contempt conviction.
She was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and was arraigned in Saranac Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail.
MALONE — A Saranac Lake man was charged with grand larceny linked to crimes committed in January, State Police say.
Mark J. Magnani Jr., 28, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, as well as six counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, on May 15.
An investigation had found that Magnani used a stolen debit card to make six separate transactions at various establishments in Malone without the victim’s permission, Fleishman said.
The unauthorized charges totaled $130.76, according to Fleishman, and Magnani was released on appearance tickets to appear in Malone Town Court at a later date.
BLACK BROOK — An AuSable Forks man was arrested for felony DWI after a traffic stop, State Police say.
Troopers pulled over a vehicle that was observed failing to stop at a flashing red light at State Route 9N and North Main Street, a press release said.
The operator, Philip D. Nolan, 27, was subsequently arrested for DWI, according to the release, and his license was also found to be revoked for a previous DWI conviction that included an interlock restriction.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.13 percent, the release said, and no ignition interlock device was found in the vehicle Nolan was operating.
On top of the felony DWI charge, he was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, also a felony.
Nolan was released with tickets directing him to appear in the Town of Black Brook Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after violating an order of protection, State Police say.
Austin E. Perkins, 20, came within 1,000 feet of the protected party’s Rugar Street residence, a press release said, violating the order.
He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and was arraigned by Saranac Town Court before being released to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
