PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested for multiple felony offenses after a reported domestic dispute May 15, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
William J. Frazier, 28, allegedly violated an active order of protection while inside a victim’s home, where he argued with the victim before reportedly assaulting and choking her and forcibly stealing property, a news release by the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s deputies located Frazier in a nearby yard and attempted to take him into custody, but Frazier fled, the release said. A brief pursuit ensued, and Frazier was taken into custody, police said.
During processing at the Sheriff’s Office, Frazier allegedly pretended to contact a relative to notify that he had been arrested. Instead, he dialed a phone number belonging to the victim, police said.
Because of those actions, Frazier was arrested a second time on May 16 with additional charges, the release said.
Frazier was charged in his May 15 arrest with second-degree robbery, a class C felony, aggravated family offense, a class E felony, first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor and violation of probation, a misdemeanor, police said.
After his May 16 arrest, Frazier was charged with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, police said.
Frazier was arraigned in Peru Town Court for his charges stemming from his May 15 arrest and for an active warrant for his arrest for allegedly violating the terms of his probation, police said.
Following arraignment, Frazier was committed to Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of a combined $10,000 cash bail and $20,000 bond. Frazier was scheduled to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court May 18 for his charges.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
