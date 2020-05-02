PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
DICKINSON — A motorcycle driver was injured after another driver failed to yield to them, State Police say.
Norman R. Lamountain, 86, of Dickinson, was driving a 1998 Lincoln Town Car southeast on County Route 5, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, when he attempted to turn left into the Dollar General parking lot.
At the same time, Michael Genaway was driving a 1992 Harley Davidson north on the same road, according to Fleishman, and Lamountain failed to yield to Geneway, causing the motorcycle to strike Lamountain’s vehicle.
Genaway was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone to be treated for pain in his right hand and left knee.
CHAZY — A two-car crash injured a Peru man April 25, State Police say.
Sharon B. Rocque, 58, of Peru, was driving a 2015 Honda CRV northeast on West Church Street in the town of Chazy when she attempted a left turn onto State Route 22, Fleishman said.
A 2013 Ford Escape, driven by Jared M. Miner, 42, of West Chazy, was traveling south on State Route 22, according to Fleishman, when Rocque stopped at the intersection and subsequently started to make a left turn but did not see Miner traveling south, causing the two to collide.
Rocque reported neck and hip pain and was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.
FELONY ARRESTS
BLACK BROOK — A Peru man was arrested on felony DWI charges after a traffic stop April 25, State Police say.
Just after 4 p.m., troopers pulled over Kerry D. Nolan, 28, and was found to be consuming alcohol while operating his vehicle with a revoked New York license, Fleishman said.
Nolan was also operating the vehicle with a 3-year-old child in the car, according to Fleishman, and he was found in possession of a small quantity of marijuana.
The license had been revoked after two prior DWI convictions that included a required ignition interlock restriction in his vehicle, Fleishman said. The vehicle he was pulled over in did not have an interlock device, according to Fleishman.
Nolan’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.08 percent, and he was charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law due to the child in the vehicle, and felony aggravated DWI because of the revoked license.
He was released with appearance tickets directing him to appear in the Town of Black Brook Court on May 27, Fleishman said.
MOIRA — A Bombay woman was arrested for grand larceny after using a stolen debit card, State Police say.
Constance M. Phillips, 44, was arrested April 26 following an investigation of a stolen debit card that was reported on March 10, Fleishman said.
The debit card was used to make unauthorized purchases consisting of an ATM withdrawal of $500 at the Stewart's Shop in Brushton, according to Fleishman, as well as a purchase of $107.57 at the Family Dollar in Fort Covington.
Phillips was charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and one count of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
She was released on appearance tickets returnable to Moira Town Court and Fort Covington Town Court, Fleishman said.
WITHERBEE — Two men were arrested after a domestic dispute at a Silver Hill Road residence on April 26, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the home and found that Brandon J. Chappell, 23, of Witherbee, and Jason A. Cole, 31, of Mineville, had entered the residence without permission, Fleishman said.
They were confronted by a victim in the residence, according to Fleishman, and a physical altercation ensued between Chappell and the victim.
During the altercation, Fleishman said, Cole choked the victim from behind rendering them unconscious.
The victim called police after regaining consciousness, according to Fleishman.
Chappell and Cole were both charged with two counts of second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal trespass, all misdemeanors, while Cole received an additional charge of second-degree strangulation, a felony.
Both suspects were subsequently transported to the Essex County Jail, Fleishman said, to be held until their arraignment at Essex County Court on April 27.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.