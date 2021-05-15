MALONE — A Massena woman was arrested May 12 for negligent homicide following an investigation into a fatal car crash, State Police said.
Police said Lisa L. Rupert, 44, crashed into a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country Nov. 8, 2019, when she crossed double-solid lines on State Route 37 while driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, a news release by State Police said.
Charles V. Yaddow, 49, of Brasher, was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon. Yaddow’s front-seat passenger, Kimberly S. Delles, 42, of Brasher, was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
A one-year-old was also in Yaddow’s vehicle but was not injured, the release said.
Rupert was also transported to Alice Hyde and was later transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for a lacerated spleen.
Rupert was charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, police said.
Rupert was released with appearance tickets to Malone Town Court, where she is set to appear May 20.
TICONDEROGA — A Moriah man was arrested May 12 after he was found in possession of multiple loaded weapons and drugs during a traffic stop, the Ticonderoga Police Department said.
David E. Frazier, 24, was pulled over on Montcalm Street, where police officers reportedly found a loaded .22-caliber handgun, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, about 4.4 grams of heroin, about 4.1 grams of methamphetamine and multiple prescription pills in his possession, a release by the Ticonderoga Police Department said.
Frazier was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a firearm, a class C felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, possession of a loaded firearm in or on a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
Frazier was arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court and was remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of bail or bond, the release said.
BURKE — A man was arrested May 12 after he allegedly broke into a home and stole a lawn mower and other items, State Police said.
Graigory A. Brown, 50, reportedly broke into a Burke-Bellmont Town Line Road home and took a riding lawn mower, a push mower, tires and a gas can, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Brown was found incarcerated in Albany Correctional Facility and was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, class E felony, police said.
Brown was arraigned virtually by Burke Town Court and was returned to the custody of Albany Correctional Facility, Fleishman said. He is scheduled to reappear before Burke Town Court July 14.
PERU — A Peru woman was arrested May 6 following a reported domestic dispute that violated orders of protection, State Police said.
Tina. L. Bouyea, 51, allegedly entered the victim’s Brand Hollow Road home intoxicated, which violated two separate orders of protection issued in Peru Town Court, Fleishman said.
Bouyea was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail due to two previous felony convictions and the felony charge she faces, Fleishman said.
Bouyea is set to appear in Peru Town Court May 12, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.