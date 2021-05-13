ARRESTS
CADYVILLE — A Plattsburgh man was arrested April 20 after he allegedly kicked an ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute, Plattsburgh City Police said.
City police officers arrived at a Hardscrabble Road home at about 10:47 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute, where about 45 minutes before police arrived, William F. Ramsey, 31, reportedly got in an argument with his ex-girlfriend and proceeded to throw her to the floor by grabbing her hair, Patrol Lt. Darin Perrotte said.
Ramsey allegedly then began kicking her in the chest and rib area. He then took her cell phone to prevent her from calling police, Perrotte said. A third party, however, did manage to call for help. There was an active order of protection at the time of the dispute prohibiting Ramsey from any contact with the woman, Perrotte said.
Before police could arrive, Perrotte said, Ramsey ran away from the Hardscrabble Road home but was later caught by officers.
Ramsey was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, police said. Ramsey was virtually arraigned and remanded to Clinton County Jail, Perrotte said.
ALTONA — A Mooers man was arrested April 28 after he allegedly stabbed a victim, State Police said.
Brandon R. Powers, 33, reportedly stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen before troopers arrived to a Devils Den Road home at about 6:48 p.m., Fleishman said.
The victim was transported to CVPH by Altona ambulance, Fleishman said.
Powers was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies.
Powers was virtually arraigned and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond. He is set to reappear in Altona Town Court at later date, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested April 29 after he allegedly attempted to buy guns using inaccurate information, State Police said.
Michael A Rock, 31, reportedly attempted to buy two firearms on March 25 after providing inaccurate information for his background check, Fleishman said.
Rock was charged with two counts of attempted criminal purchase of a weapon, a class D felony, and was released with an appearance ticket to Schuyler Falls, Fleishman said.
CHAZY — A Plattsburgh man was arrested April 28 with felony grand larceny after he allegedly stole a truck that had a firearm inside last year, State Police said.
Andrew C. Dickerson, 32, reportedly stole the 2011 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup, which contained a firearm, overnight from a driveway on 86 Laforest Road, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Plattsburgh City Police later located the truck parked on South Catherine Street at about 8:55 a.m. on December 2, Fleishman said.
Dickerson was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, police said. He was arraigned by Mooers Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond, Fleishman said.
Dickerson is scheduled to return to Chazy Town Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — City police officers arrested a man after he was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute April 28, police said.
Terry Burkette, 52, allegedly threw items during the dispute at 9 Bridge St., Lt. Jarrod Trombley said. Burkette was later taken into custody and was arraigned virtually by Plattsburgh City Court, Trombley said.
He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, a class A misdemeanor and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, police said.
Burkette was remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $200 cash bail, Trombley said.
MALONE — A Constable man was arrested May 1 after she allegedly stole from the Malone Walmart, State Police said.
Ryan M. Avery, 32, reportedly stole items that were valued $1,236.07 from the Walmart, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Avery was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and was issued an appearance ticket for Malone Town Court for May 13, Fleishman said.
FORT COVINGTON — A Moira woman was arrested May 1 after she was reportedly found in possession of stolen firearms, State Police said.
Troopers said Marisa M. Helm, 18, had four stolen firearms in her possession, which she then sold to various individuals, Fleishman said.
Helm was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and four counts of firearms sale violation, under the New York State General Business Law, a class A misdemeanor, police said.
Helm was released with appearance tickets to Bombay Town Court for May 18, Fleishman said.
TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake woman was arrested May 8 after she reportedly desecrated remains, State Police said.
Tiffany N. Lanthier, 33, allegedly dug up cremated remains in the Holy Name Cemetery, Fleishman said. The Tupper Lake Court issued a warrant for her arrest on April 7 for second-degree aggravated cemetery desecration, a class E felony.
Lanthier was arraigned by Tupper Lake Court and was released on her own recognizance, Fleishman said.
DANNEMORA — A Clinton County Correctional Facility visitor was arrested May 8 after they were reportedly found in possession of contraband, State Police said.
Jerry L. Cooley, 40, of Albany, was allegedly found in possession of about 18.3 grams of synthetic cannabinoids and 40 Suboxone strips, which are used in opioid maintenance treatment, Fleishman said.
Cooley was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class C felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, police said.
Cooley was virtually arraigned by Peru Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail due to having three previous felony convictions, as well as the felony charges from the incident, Fleishman said. Cooley is scheduled to reappear in Dannemora Village Court at a later date.
MALONE — A visitor at the Bare Hill Correctional Facility was reportedly found in possession of prison contraband and was arrested May 8, State Police said.
Schyla Silburn, 48, of East Orange, New Jersey, was allegedly found in possession of about 23.22 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, Fleishman said.
Silburn was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class C felony, and fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, police said.
Silburn was arranged virtually by the Burke Town Court and was released to reappear in Malone Town Court at a later date, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Beekmantown man was arrested May 11 after he was reportedly involved in a fight, leading him to pulling out a saw, State Police said.
Mark G. Turner, 32, reportedly menaced a male victim with a folding hand saw May 10 on the 7091 State Route 9 roadway at about 5:54 p.m., when he also injured himself while brandishing the saw, a release by State Police said.
Turner was transported to CVPH, where he was treated for small lacerations under his left eye, the release said.
Police said that Turner later provided a false statement when he told troopers he was assaulted by another individual, which was determined to be false, the release said.
Turner was arrested a day later and was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, third degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, a class D felony, and falsely reporting an incident, a class A misdemeanor.
Turner was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions and the current felony charge, police said.
Turner is scheduled to reappear at Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
PERSONAL INJURY INCIDENTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Bronx man was taken to CVPH after an April 30 a car crash, State Police said.
Jacob M. Walcott, 21, was driving north on I-87 in a 2021 Honda Accord, when he lost control of the car on a wet roadway and ran off the road, striking a guard rail, Fleishman said.
Walcott was transported to CVPH, where he was treated for left hand pain, Fleishman said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
