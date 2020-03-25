PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
SCHUYLER FALLS — A two-car crash left one person injured here March 16, State Police say.
Kevin Larry Yelle, 44, of Peru, was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave southbound on State Route 22B approaching Flat Rock Road, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
At the same time, Nathaniel Southworth, 31, of Cambridge, was making a left hand turn in his 2011 Nissan Frontier from Flat Rock onto Route 22B when he failed to yield the right of Yelle. Fleishman said.
Yelle’s Buick subsequently struck Southworth’s vehicle.
Southworth was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh to be treated for minor back pain.
MOIRA — A passenger was injured when the driver lost control of a vehicle here March 21, State Police say.
Robert E. Kline, 47, of Malone, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu west on County Route 8 when he failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle exited the roadway off the north shoulder and struck a ditch, Fleishman said.
Kline was uninjured, but his passenger, Ashley N. Roulston, 26, of Burke, was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone to be treated for back pain.
FELONY ARRESTS
SAINT ARMAND — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on multiple charges after an investigation into a Jan. 24 car crash, a State Police release says.
Kyle K. Crump, 21, was operating a 2008 Ford Ranger eastbound on State Route 3 when he lost control of his vehicle that night, the release said, and the vehicle drove off the north shoulder, through the guidewires and went down an embankment before coming to a rest on its passenger side.
He was brought to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake to be treated for leg injuries where he also provided a blood sample, according to a release.
The test was analyzed at the New York State Police Crime Laboratory in Albany, and Crump’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.211 percent, the release said, and his license was also found to be suspended.
Crump was subsequently charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Essex County Court for arraignment on March 26, 2020.
