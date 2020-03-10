FELONY ARREST
PLATTSBURGH — A Port Henry sex offender is accused of failing to report an address change within 10 days, as required by the State Sex Offender Registration Act.
Thursday morning, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies charged Brandon McCoy, 25, with failure to register, a felony; second-degree forgery, a felony; first-degree falsifying business records, a felony; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
McCoy, a level 3 sex offender with a prior failure to register conviction, was arrested on a warrant.
“Upon reporting the change of address, McCoy allegedly forged a document and falsified business records,” the release said.
“McCoy also allegedly stole property belonging to another individual.”
Following arraignment in Plattsburgh Town Court, McCoy was released on his own recognizance.
He is scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.
SMUGGLING ARRESTS
BOMBAY — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested six people in connection with a reported smuggling attempt last week.
On March 2, agents stopped a vehicle on State Route 95 in Bombay and confirmed that four of the occupants were citizens of India who had illegally entered the United States, not at a designated port of entry, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.
Agents stopped another involved vehicle; all occupants from both vehicles were taken to the Border Patrol station for processing.
The drivers were charged with felony alien smuggling.
“One driver was charged with a violation that carries a penalty of a fine and up to five years in prison,” the release said.
“The other driver was charged with a violation that carries a penalty of a fine and up to 10 years in prison.”
Two of the people accused of entering the United States illegally were charged with improper entry by alien.
“This incident is an example of the hard work of the Border Patrol agents of the Massena Station to enforce the laws of the United States,” Massena Station Patrol Agent in Charge Wade Laughman said in a statement.
“We’ve seen an increase in the amount of cross-border activity over the last several months, leading to the arrest of several alien smugglers attempting to take advantage of the unique geographical make-up of the Massena Station’s area of operation.”
— By Staff Writer Cara Chapman
