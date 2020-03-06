FELONY ARREST
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after vandalizing a phone here Feb. 16, State Police say.
Douglas L. Aldrich, 40, kicked a telephone off a wall at 19 Dormitory Dr., State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and tore down some ceiling tiles and an exit sign.
The damage to seven ceiling tiles, the phone and the sign totalled roughly $270, leading to a third-degree criminal mischief charge.
Aldrich was charged with the felony and released on appearance tickets to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court, Fleishman said.
CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man was arrested after troopers investigated a domestic dispute here Feb. 15.
An investigation into the dispute at a Route 9N residence here found that Bobby R. Tompkins, 29, had pushed a female victim, punched her on the arm, menaced her with a knife, broke the victim’s phone and told her he was going to kill her, Fleishman said.
It was also found that there was an active “refrain from” order of protection protecting the victim from Tompkins
He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanors; and harassment, a violation.
Tompkins was brought to Moriah Town Court where he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance after being served with a stay away order of protection, Fleishman said.
MOIRA — An assault at a County Route 8 residence here led to one arrest, State Police say.
Troopers investigated a report of the Feb. 17 incident and found that George H. LaFountain, 41, of Bombay, had punched a male victim several times in the face, Fleishman said, causing a laceration over his left eye.
The victim was treated at the home by Moira EMS before being brought to the University of Vermont, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone for treatment.
It was also found that there was an active stay-away order of protection protecting the victim from LaFountain, Fleishman said.
He was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
He was arraigned in Malone Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
JAY — An AuSable teen was arrested for stealing an Xbox, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a Grove Road residence here Feb. 17, Fleishman said, and an investigation found that Dakota J. Christian, 19, had stolen the video game console.
He was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and arraigned in Wilmington Town Court.
He was released on his own recognizance to appear in Jay Town Court on March 9.
SCHROON LAKE — A Brasher man received a felony drug charge after a traffic stop here Feb. 18, State Police say.
Troopers pulled over a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee for crossing the hazard markings and passing improperly and found Malacoix T. Prior, 24, to be in possession of more than 16 ounces of marijuana, Fleishman said.
He was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a felony, and was arraigned in Schroon Lake Town Court before being released on his own recognizance.
Prior is scheduled to reappear in court March 11.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after an investigation into a broken window, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a Cumberland Head Road residence here Feb. 24 to investigate a report of criminal mischief.
It was found, Fleishman said, that Raleigh L. Eldred, 73, had broken a window there before fleeing the scene.
Damages were estimated to be roughly $2,000, leading to a second-degree criminal mischief charge for Eldred, a felony.
Eldred was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail.
SCHROON LAKE — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two downstate men here Feb. 29.
State Police pulled over a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Interstate 87 for speeding, a press release said.
Upon investigation, William E. All, 51, of Corinth, and passenger, Robert K. Allen, 51, of Malta, were found in possession of approximately 7.4 pounds of marijuana, according to the release.
All was also found to be driving with a suspended license, and Allen was determined to be on parole.
They were both charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, and were arraigned in Schroon Town Court.
All was released on his own recognizance and Allenwas sent to Essex County Jail with no bail, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Black Brook woman was arrested after assaulting a woman with a baseball bat here March 3, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the New York Road Kinney’s location, according to a press release, and found that Tonya R. Serano, 36, had assaulted a female victim with an aluminum baseball bat.
Serano had struck the woman in the face with the bat before fleeing the scene, the release said.
She was later located at her residence and charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, before being arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
An order of protection was issued protecting the alleged victim from Serano, the release said.
State Police were assisted by the Plattsburgh City Police Department.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
ALTONA — A two-car accident injured two people here Feb. 17, State Police say.
Ronald F. Gebo, 55, was waiting to turn left off of State Route 190 in a 2005 Ford Focus when it was rear-ended by a 2014 Nissan, Fleishman said.
Robert J. Provost, 55, of Plattsburgh, who was driving the Nissan, failed to stop for Gebo, Fleishman added.
Gebo was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital to be treated for back pain, while his passenger, Madison F. Gebo, 11, also of Plattsburgh, was brought there to be treated for chest pain.
Provost was uninjured in the crash.
MOOERS — A two-car crash left one injured here Feb. 20, State Police say.
Wanda L. Labarge was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla north on Forest Road, Fleishman said, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the road’s intersection with Route 11.
Logan E. Kennedy, 19, of Barre, Vt., was driving a 2013 Honda Accord west on Route 11 when Labarge missed the stop sign and her car collided with his.
Kennedy was uninjured in the crash, but Labarge was brought to CVPH to be treated for abdominal pain, police said.
HIKING DEATH
KEENE — A Glens Falls man died while hiking here March 1, State Police say.
State Police and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to a report of a hiker in distress on Dix Mountain in the town of Keene, a press release said, and an investigation revealed that Andrew J. Nichols, 21, of Glens Falls, had experienced a medical event and died while he was hiking the Dix Mountain Range.
His body was originally moved to Marcy Field where Essex County Coroner Jay Heald pronounced him deceased at approximately 8:15 a.m.
It was then transported to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy was performed March 3.
The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and histology.
State Police were also assisted by the DEC Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Ben Watson
