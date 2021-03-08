ARRESTS
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man was arrested on grand larceny charges following an incident in Price Chopper, State Police said.
Emile J. Parker, 30, of Champlain reportedly stole another person’s wallet from the self-checkout area inside the Champlain’s Price Chopper on State Route 11 Feb. 23 at about 4 p.m., a news release by State Police said.
Parker was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count petit larceny. He was released with an appearance ticket to Champlain Town Court, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — Four Clinton County Correctional Facility inmates were arrested for a reported assault Feb. 25, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rayquan Scott, 25, of Plattsburgh, Keith Bass, 27 of Springfield, Massachusetts, Gerald Washington, 28, of Springfield, and Brandon Collins, 28, of South Glens Falls, reportedly assaulted another inmate in Clinton Correctional, resulting in physical injury in early February, a release by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The four inmates were arraigned virtually in Plattsburgh Town Court. Following arraignment, Scott was committed back to Clinton Correctional without bail. Bass, Washington and Collins were also committed back to Clinton Correction but on $500 cash bail. They are set reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court on a later date, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — An Ontario man pleaded guilty to driving away from Customs and Border Protection officers when they attempted to search his vehicle, the Northern District of New York said.
Brennan J. Thompson, 43, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to a high-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint at the Massena Port of Entry, a release by the Northern District of New York said.
As part Thompson’s guilty plea, Thompson admitted that on May 13, 2020, he was operating a silver Lincoln sedan when he approached the Massena Port of Entry, seeking to enter the United States from Canada. When asked to open the vehicle’s trunk for inspection, Thompson quickly accelerated away from the inspection booth, made a U-turn and sped back into Canada, the release said.
Thompson was arrested on June 28, 2020 and has been in custody since that date, the release said.
Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced June 24, 2021. He faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of post-imprisonment supervised release, the release said.
MALONE — A Massena man was arrested following a report of stolen merchandise at the Malone Walmart, State Police said.
Brian D. Laprade, 31, of Massena, reportedly stole merchandise valued more than $1,400 from the Malone Walmart on State Route 11 Feb. 27. The property consisted of three heated jackets, a Gotrax electric scooter, a Shark Robot vacuum and a Bissell Crosswave cordless floor cleaner, a news release by State Police said.
When approached by store employees, Laprade fled in a vehicle and was stopped by troopers, the release said. Laprade was also found in possession of other stolen property from another retailer in the village of Malone the release said. He was also found driving with a suspended license, the release said.
Laprade was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was released with tickets returnable to Malone Town court and was then turned over to the Malone Police Department for further investigation of the stolen property, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on DWI charges following a traffic stop, State Police said.
Charles V. Goddard, 57, of Plattsburgh, was stopped by troopers on Pleasant Road Feb. 27 at about 11:15 p.m, a news release by State Police said.
Goddard’s blood alcohol level was determined to be 0.22 percent, the release said. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and was release with appearance tickets to Plattsburgh Town court.
SCHROON — A Schenectady man was arrested on felony DWI charges following a traffic stop in Schroon, State Police said.
Oscar E. Turpin Jr., 55, of Schenectady, was stopped by State Police for speeding on I-87 in a 2001 Buick Century Feb. 27 at about 11:15 p.m., a news release by State Police said.
Turpin was found to have a revoked license due to previous DWI charges, the release said. He also refused to provide a breath sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood, the release said. He was charged with felony DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Turpin was released to appear in Schroon Town Court at a later date, the release said.
ELLENBURG — An Ellenburg man was arrested following a domestic dispute, State Police said.
Joseph A. Gay Sr., 54, of Ellenburg, reportedly attempted to choke a victim with a dog collar in a Ellenburg home Feb. 23, a news release by State Police said.
Gay was charged with second-degree attempted assault and criminal obstruction of breathing Feb. 27 following an investigation, the release said.
Gay was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and released to reappear at Ellenburg Town Court at a later date, the release said.
CHAMPLAIN — A Vermont man was arrested for drug possession at the Champlain Port of Entry Feb. 28, State Police said.
Zachary E. Korth, 20, of Essex, Vermont, was stopped by U.S. Customs officers after driving around the U-turns on I-87 at the Champlain Port of Entry on 237 W. Service Road at about 8:24 p.m. Feb. 28, a news release by State Police said.
Korth was detained after he was found in possession of marijuana and Xanax, the release said. Korth was then turned over to State Police and was charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the release said.
Korth was also found to have an active bench warrant from Franklin County Court that was issued Feb. 16. Korth was given appearance tickets for the two possession charges for Champlain Town Court and was remanded to Franklin County Jail for his warrant and awaits his arraignment, the release said.
PERSONAL INJURIES
ALTONA — A three-car crash on State Route 190 left a Chazy man injured, State Police said.
Cory S. Brean, 32, of Chazy, was traveling west on Route 190 Feb. 24 at about 7:50 a.m. in a 2012 Nissan Frontier when he struck the rear of a 2019 Ford F550 that was operated by Keith R. Aubin, 46, of Cadyville, who was stopped in traffic behind a 2019 Kia driven by Nicole L. Humphries, 20, of Malone, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Aubin and Humphries were stopped in traffic waiting for a school bus to pick up students at a bus stop. The force of the crash caused Aubin’s vehicle to strike the read of Humphries vehicle. Brean was transported to CVPH for a head injury. No other injuries were reported, Fleishman said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
