ARRESTS
SARANAC — A Cadyville woman was arrested on felony DWI charges following a traffic stop Feb. 28, State Police said.
Kelsey McCarrell, 31, of Cadyville, was stopped by police Feb. 28 at about 3:15 p.m. on State Route 374. McCarrell was then arrested after her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.25%, State Police said.
McCarrell was charged with felony DWI, aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and traffic infractions, State Police said.
McCarrell was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Saranac Town Court March 8, State Police said.
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man was transported to CVPH after a two-car crash on State Route 11, State Police said.
Jeffrey Mosey, 50, of Rouses Point, was driving west on State Route 11 when he reportedly failed to obey a traffic signal at the intersection with State Route 276 March 1 at about 1:51 p.m., State Police said.
Mosey drove through the intersection and was hit by a vehicle driven by Arthur Bedard, 91, of Champlain, traveling south on State Route 276, State Police said.
Bedard was injured as a result of the accident and was transported to CVPH by ambulance. Mosey was ticketed, State Police said.
JAY — A Watertown woman was arrested on felony criminal mischief charges after a Jay home was damaged, State Police said.
Kayla Mullins, 22, of Watertown, reportedly got into a verbal argument with another person inside a home on State Route 9N March 2 at about 3:30 a.m. During the argument, Mullins damaged a computer monitor with a baseball bat, left the home, returned without permission and damaged a door, State Police said.
Mullins was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass, State Police said.
Mullins was released on an appearance ticket for Jay Town Court for March 15.
PLATTSBURGH — A Morrisonville woman was taken to CVPH after a two-car crash at the intersection of Banker Road and State Route 374 March 3, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jane E. Lavalley, 72, of Morrisonville, was driving south on Banker road in a 2010 Toyota Corolla, when she reportedly failed to yield the right of way, colliding with a 2005 GMC pickup truck that was traveling east on State Route 374, a news release by the Sheriff’s Office said.
Ramiro D. Ribeiro, 64, of Schuyler Falls, who was driving the GMC pickup, denied injury and was signed off from receiving medical treatment by EMS at the crash, police said.
Lavalley was taken to CVPH, where she was treated for her injuries. Lavalley was in stable condition, the release said. She was also ticketed for failing to yield the right of way at an
PLATTSBURGH — Two Rouses Point residents were arrested for stealing motel property, State Police said.
Brandon M. Hough, 35, and Alexandra B. Simpson, 33, both of Rouses Point, reportedly stole property from America’s Best Value Inn at 19 Booth Dr. in Plattsburgh when they moved out Nov. 5, 2020, a news release by State Police said.
The pair were arrested Feb. 21. Simpson and Hough were charged with one count each of fourth-degree grand larceny. They were released on appearance tickets to Plattsburgh Town Court.
KEESEVILLE — A Keeseville woman was arrested on felony burglary charges, State Police said.
Kelly L. Atchinson, 49, of Keeseville, reportedly kicked open a door at the Grand Prix Motel on State Route 9 and stole a $15 space heater from indoors at about 11:38 a.m. Feb. 22, a news release by State Police said.
Atchinson was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. She was arraigned at AuSable Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to reappear at the AuSable Town Court at a later date, the release said.
DANNEMORA — A Clinton Correctional Facility inmate was arrested on weapon possession charges while incarcerated, State Police said.
DeAngelo Gibson, 27, of Long Beach, New York, was found in possession of a weapon while incarcerated at the Clinton Correctional May 7, 2020. Gibson was charged with first-degree possession of dangerous contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said
He was arraigned Sept 3, 2020, in Clinton County Court and released to reappear in county court at a later date.
ELIZABETHTOWN — An Elizabethtown man was arrested on DWI charges following a traffic stop Feb. 24, State Police said.
Eli W. Baker, 32, of Elizabethtown, was pulled over by State Police for speeding on State Route 9 at about 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 24, a news release by State Police said.
Baker’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.12%. He was charged with felony DWI due to a previous conviction for DWI within the last 10 years. Baker was released with tickets to appear in Elizabethtown Town Court at a later date, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
