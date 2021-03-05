ARRESTS
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man and a Mooers man were arrested on felony burglary charges following a break-in March 2, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Joseph A. Brown, 36, of Mooers, and Lucas Wright, 38, of Champlain, reportedly broke into a Champlain home and stole property at about 9:15 p.m. the night of March 2, a news release by the Sheriff’s Office said.
After victims reported the incident, New York State Police located Brown and Wright in a vehicle in Champlain. It was determined that Brown was operating the vehicle while impaired by drugs and with multiple revocations on his operating privilege due to previous DWI convictions, police said.
Brown and Wright were arraigned virtually in Mooers Town Court. Brown was committed to Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, the release said. Wright was released following after arraignment under the supervision of the Clinton County Probation Department, police said.
Both Brown and Wright are set to appear in Champlain Town Court at a later date, the release said.
CHAMPLAIN — A Rouses Point woman was arrested on felony tampering charges following a traffic stop, State Police said.
Ashley L. Nadeau, 27, of Rouses Point, was driving a 2009 Ford Taurus down Route 9B in Champlain Feb. 13, at about 7:40 a.m. when she was stopped by State Police. Troopers determined she was driving while impaired with a drug, a news release said.
Nadeau was also found in possession of multiple drugs. Nadeau then attempted to swallow drug evidence. She was treated and released from CVPH, the release by State Police said.
Nadeau was charged with DWAI, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released with tickets to appear in the Champlain Town Court, the release said.
CHAZY — A Chazy man was arrested following a reported domestic dispute involving a vehicle, State Police said.
Cory R. Rock, 31, of Chazy, reportedly drove a car while a victim was holding on to the outside of it, causing her to be dragged a short distance at a Stratton Hill Road residence at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, a news release by State Police said.
The victim sustained abrasions to her back and declined medical attention. Rock was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and aggravated family offense. Rock was virtually arraigned by the Peru Town Court and released. He is scheduled to reappear in Chazy Town Court at a later date, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.