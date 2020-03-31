FELONY ARRESTS
SCHUYLER FALLS — A Morrisonville man was arrested on felony DWAI charges after driving a vehicle into a home here March 24, Clinton County Sheriffs say.
A press release from the sheriff’s department said deputies and State Police responded to a State Route 22B residence after the report of a vehicle into the building, and found Kevin M. Doherty Jr.
Doherty had been operating the vehicle in an impaired condition at the time of the crash, the release said.
He was charged with felony DWAI-Drugs due to a prior conviction and was released on appearance tickets returnable to Schuyler Falls Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A West Chazy woman was charged with felony grand larceny following several vehicle larcenies over the last two weeks, City Police say.
Following an investigation into items being stolen out of vehicles in the north end of the city, detectives were able to identify Heather Battige, 38, as a suspect, a press release said.
Information led the detectives to a LaFayette Street address where it was believed several stolen items were being stored, the release said.
Battige was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal criminal possession of stolen property, both misdemeanors.
She was remanded to Clinton County Jail.
BANGOR — Three juveniles were arrested on felony criminal mischief charges here March 26, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief at a US Route 11 residence here, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Three 12-year-old suspects were discovered causing damages to an old school bus that was parked there, according to Fleishman.
The windows of the bus had been broken and items from inside the bus were thrown out onto the ground, causing damages estimated to be over $2,200.
The three youths were each charged with second-degree criminal mischief and were issued Family Court appearance tickets.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Ben Watson
