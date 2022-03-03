MALONE — A Hogansburg woman was charged with grand larceny after police said she allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart on Feb. 24.
Riley Mitchell, 31, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was issued an appearance ticket to Malone Town Court for March, State Police said.
CROWN POINT — Police charged a woman after she allegedly followed a victim into a bathroom with a large kitchen knife and caused injury.
State Police said the domestic incident occurred on Jan. 22. Paige D. Harris, 25, was arrested on Feb. 17 and was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors.
Harris was arraigned in Crown Point Town Court and released.
MALONE — Police charged a woman with introducing contraband to Upstate Correctional Facility Feb. 20.
According to State Police, Desinee J. Smith, 26, of Laurelton, allegedly brought in two balloons containing a leafy substance that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.
She was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and first-degree promoting prison contraband, both felonies. Smith was arraigned in Malone Town Court and is due back in March.
MALONE — A Brooklyn resident was charged with promoting contraband Feb. 19 after allegedly attempting to bring a knife into Upstate Correctional Facility.
State Police said Kenya Mede, 19, was found with a Tac Force folding knife in her purse at the prison. Mede was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony.
Mede was arraigned in Malone Town Court and is due back in March.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
