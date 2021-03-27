MOIRA — A Massena man was arrested for DWAI after a one-car crash March 21, State Police said.
Brandon J. Mossow, 25, was driving west in a 2020 Ford Fusion on State Route 11, where he ran off the south shoulder of the road and struck two utility polies, a news release by State Police said.
After an evaluation by police, Mossow was determined to be impaired by drugs and showed symptoms of overdose, police said. He was transported to the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone for medical attention. Following his release, Mossow was charged with DWAI-drugs and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Moira Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — Two men were transported to CVPH for injuries after a two-car crash March 25, State Police said.
Philip J. Butler, 73, of Plattsburgh, was driving a 2016 Jeep Compass at about 8:32 a.m., when he reportedly attempted to make a left turn from Rugar Street onto Military Turnpike and failed to yield the right of way to Howard A. Plumadore, 66, of Peru, who was driving a 2015 Nissan Quest, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Butler’s vehicle then struck Plumadore’s vehicle, police said. Butler was taken to CVPH for an arm injury. Plumadore was taken for chest pain, police said.
JAY — A Watertown woman was arrested after a reported domestic dispute, State Police said.
Kayla M. Mullins, 22, reportedly mashed a computer monitor valued at $450 with a baseball bat at a State Route 9N home at about 3:28 a.m. March 2, Fleishman said.
Mullins then reentered the home without permission and damaged the door jamb, police said.
Mullins was charged with third and fourth degree mischief and second-degree criminal trespass, Fleishman said. She was released with an appearance ticket to Jay Town Court.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
