ARRESTS
ALTONA — A Mooers man was arrested following a reported domestic abuse March 22, State Police said.
At about 8 a.m., troopers responded to a Blackman Corners Road home in Altona, where Matthew J. Baker, 34, allegedly damaged the windshield and driver’s side visor of a victim’s car, a news release by State Police said.
During his arrest, Baker was reportedly found in possession of opioids, which were not in their prescription bottle, police said.
Baker was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and having a controlled substance not in original container, a public health law violation, police said. He was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and released to return to the court at a later date, the release said.
MOIRA — A Moira man was arrested after being in possession of a reported stolen ATV March 22, state police said.
The ATV was reportedly stolen from a County Route 5 residence, a news release by State Police said.
Brandon C. Snyder, 38, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and was released with an appearance ticket to Moira Town Court, police said.
TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake man was arrested March 22 after he reportedly cashed Medicaid checks that weren’t his, State Police said.
John H. Manney, 56, reportedly cashed more than $4,000 worth of Medicaid checks without the owner’s permission, police said after conducting an investigation that started May 28, 2020.
Manney was charged with third-degree grand larceny. Following his arrest, police reportedly found methamphetamine in his possession and was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a news release by State Police said.
Manney was arraigned in Tupper Lake Town Court and is scheduled to reappear before the court at a later date.
BRANDON — Two Connecticut women were arrested March 22 after a pursuit in a reported stolen vehicle that ended in a crash, State Police said.
Alicia M. Walsh, 34, of Vernon, Connecticut, was driving a reportedly stolen 2020 Chevrolet Spark east on State Route 458 in Santa Clara at about 2:35 p.m., when troopers spotted it. The vehicle was stolen from a Stewart’s Gas Station on Washington Street in Brushton, a news release by State Police said.
The Chevrolet Spark turned southbound on State Route 30 from State Route 458, driving at high speeds, police said. The pursuit continued on State Route 30 through Duane, Brighton, Paul Smiths and into Lake Clear, where troopers stopped their pursuit out of concern for public safety. The pursuit lasted about 20 miles and reached a top speed of 100 mph, police said.
Walsh crashed the vehicle a short time later into a ditch at the intersection of McMaster Road and State Route 186. Both occupants, Walsh and Miasa T. Hill, 24, who originally gave police false information about her identity, were taken into custody.
After determining the identity of Hill, who is also from Vernon, Connecticut, police discovered she was a parolee and was the subject of an arrest warrant from the Connecticut Department of Correction, the release said.
Hill was also found in possession of a smoking device containing a narcotic substance and a stolen credit card, police said.
Walsh was charged with third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, the release said.
Hill was charged with third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal impersonation. She was additionally charged as a fugitive from justice, police said.
Both women were virtually arraigned by Brandon Town Court. Walsh was released on her own recognizance. Hill was remanded to the Franklin County Jail without bail. They are scheduled to reappear in courts in Moira and Harrietstown at later dates and times, the release said.
BEEKMANTOWN — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested following a reported domestic abuse March 20 that involved the choking of a child, State Police said.
Joyce S. Goddeau, 55, reportedly choked a 14-year-old during an altercation, which caused the child to lose consciousness, a news release by State Police said.
The child sustained minor bruising to his neck. Goddeau was charged with second-degree strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. She was arraigned virtually by Schuyler Falls Town Court and was released under the conditions of a pre-trial release, police said.
Goddeau is scheduled to appear at the Beekmantown Town Court at a later date.
MOIRA — A Fort Covington woman was arrested for DWI following a car crash March 19, State Police said.
Kimberly White, 57, was driving north on State Route 95 in a 2008 Dodge Caliber, when she lost control and ran off the east shoulder of the roadway, a news release by State Police said.
The Dodge Caliber spun and rolled onto its passenger side, ultimately coming back to rest on its wheels, police said.
Troopers found several open cans of beers spilled inside the vehicle, the release said. White sustained a bleeding laceration on her left wrist, which she was treated for at the crash by EMS, police said.
When troopers attempted to take her into custody, she pulled away and kicked at them, police said. She also refused to provide a breath sample to determine her blood alcohol content, the release said.
White was charged with DWI, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment. She was released with appearance tickets to Moira Town Court.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
