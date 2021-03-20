CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man was arrested March 18 after threatening two people, State Police said.
Luke A. Ennenga, 32, of Crown Point, reportedly threatened to harm two victims with a piece of wood at a Creek Road home at about 5:40 a.m., a news release by State Police said.
Ennenga was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was arraigned in Crown Point Town Court and was released to reappear at a later date, police said.
CHESTERFIELD — Two men were arrested for robbery charges March 18 in connection to a home invasion from November of last year, State Police said.
Antonio Provost, 22, of Willsboro, and Ethan Bonville, 24 of Morrisonville, reportedly entered an occupied Port Douglas Road home at about midnight Nov. 15, 2020, a news release by State Police said.
They then stole property and assaulted and restrained t he occupants, police said.
Provost and Bonville were arrested March 18 after an Essex County indictment arrest warrant, which included 20 charges each, with the top charges being first-degree robbery degree and first-degree burglary, the release said.
Provost and Bonville are each being held in Essex County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond or $300,000 partially secured bond. An order of protection was issued by Essex County Court, police said.
SCHROON — A North Hudson man was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for a head injury after a collision March 17, State Police said.
Robert Hamilton, 30, of North Hudson, was backing up a 2016 Honda Pilot from a Dock Street parking lot when he drove in the path of a Firefighter truck driven by John Stomski, 60, of Queensbury, a news release by State Police said.
Hamilton’s passenger, Robert H. Hamilton, 70, of North Hudson, was treated for a head injury at Glens Falls Hospital, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
