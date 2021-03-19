ELIZABETHTOWN — A Brooklyn man was transported to a hospital for a leg injury following a one-car crash March 11, State Police said.
Kerry M. Goodwin, 24, of Brooklyn, was driving north 1-87 when he reportedly fell asleep and ran off the west shoulder, striking a delineator post and then a tree, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said
His vehicle came to rest in the median. Goodwin was transported to Elizabethtown Community Hospital for a leg injury, Fleishman said.
DICKINSON — A Dickinson woman was arrested on felony burglary charges March 13, State Police said.
Jessica A. Maxfield, 35, of Dickinson, reportedly unlawfully entered a Cemetery Street home and stole property while inside, a news release by State Police said.
Maxfield was charged with one count of second-degree burglary and was arraigned in Bombay Town Court. She was released under the supervision of Franklin County Probation, police said.
Maxfield is scheduled to reappear in Dickinson Town Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — An AuSable woman was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop March 13, State Police said.
Shannon L. Hoffman, 34, of AuSable, was pulled over by troopers on State Route 3 at about 1:10 a.m. when they determined her blood alcohol content to be 0.12 percent, a news release by State Police said.
Hoffman was charged with felony DWI due to a previous DWI conviction in May 2019, police said. She was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Hoffman was released with tickets to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH —A Lake George man was arrested March 14 for DWI after a traffic stop, State Police said.
Cory Chadwell, 27, of Lake George, was pulled over by police on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh, when troopers determined that Chadwell’s blood alcohol content was 0.16 percent, a news release by State Police said.
Chadwell’s license was also found to be revoked due to a previous DWI conviction in December 2019 in Warren County, police said.
Chadwell was charged with felony DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was released with tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.