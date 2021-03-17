ARRESTS
BOMBAY — A Bombay man was arrested after a pursuit with troopers that led him to hide in the woods March 11, State Police said.
Steven L. Swamp, 60, of Bombay, was driving down County Route 2 in a 2008 Buick Lucerne in Bombay when State Police initiated a traffic stop for being unregistered at about 2:30 a.m. March 11, a news release by State Police said.
Swamp didn’t stop and turned onto Beaver Meadow Road, heading north. The pursuit went onto State Route 37 and then west and north onto Swamp Road, where troopers ended their pursuit, the release said.
The Buick Lucerne was later found abandoned on Swamp Road. A division canine was brought and then located Swamp hiding in the woods. He reportedly resisted arrest, which resulted in the canine biting his right arm, causing minor injury, police said.
Swamp declined medical treatment, police said. Swamp was charged with resisting arrest and third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, the release said.
Swamp was released with an appearance ticket to Bombay Town Court, police said.
TUPPER LAKE — State Police arrested Joshua C. Stevens on March 11 following a Dec. 28, 2020, investigation that determined he stole money from someone receiving support at the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities at Sunmount, State Police said.
Stevens, 32, of Tupper Lake, was a staff member at the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities when he reportedly stole from someone’s personal funds while they were receiving support and forged another staff member’s signature on an official document, a news release by State Police said.
The office provides services for adults, children and their families for disabilities such as cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy. Services offered include referrals for residential and day program options, individual and family support services, case management and client advocacy, clinical services and home and community waiver services, according to the office’s website.
Stevens was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third-degree forgery and official misconduct. He was released on appearance tickets to Tupper Lake Town Court. The case remains under investigation, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
