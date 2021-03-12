ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH —A Plattsburgh man was arrested on felony charges after a reported domestic dispute March 10, State Police said.
William J. Frazier, 28, of Plattsburgh, reportedly damaged property of an Evergreen Street home in Plattsburgh during a domestic dispute March 10 at about 5:50 p.m., State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Frazier, police said, violated an active refrain-from order of protection against him, which was issued by Chazy Town Court, during the incident. Frazier was previously convicted of a specified family offense Nov. 26, 2019, Fleishman said.
Frazier was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree criminal contempt and one count of aggravated family offense. He was virtually arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and was released on his own recognizance to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date, Fleishman said.
CHESTERFIELD — A Keeseville woman was arrested March 10 after damaging another person’s vehicle in February, State Police said.
Catherine A. Decker, 24, of Keeseville, reportedly smashed a victim’s vehicle with a snow shovel Feb. 20 in AuSable Forks. The damages were estimated to be $1,193, Fleishman said.
An arrest warrant was issued by the Chesterfield Town Court March 2. Decker was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. She was arraigned in Chesterfield Town Court and released on her own recognizance to reappear at a later date, Fleishman said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.