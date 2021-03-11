ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on weapon possession charges after a domestic dispute March 1, State Police said.
Travis Therrian, 39, of Plattsburgh, reportedly held a knife to a victim’s cheek after getting upset during a domestic dispute on Mark Road on March 1 at about 5: 30 p.m., police said.
Therrian was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. He is due back in Schuyler Falls Town Court March 10.
MOIRA — A Cheektowaga man was arrested on a warrant after police couldn’t locate him after a November 2019 crash, State Police said
Jamie J. St. Hilaire, 43, of Cheektowaga, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup when he lost control and ran off the west shoulder on Wagnum Road in Moira and struck a tree on Nov. 20, 2019. He was transported to Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital in Malone before being air-lifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse while in critical condition, a news release by State Police said.
St. Hilaire’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.23%. Upon his release from the hospital, St. Hilaire was unable to be located to face a DWI charge, police said.
An arrest warrant was issued by the Moira Town Court Feb. 13. St. Hilaire was located by Cheektowaga Police and was transported to State Police in Malone March 8. He was virtually arraigned on aggravated DWI and was released to reappear in Moira Town Court at a later date, the release said.
FORT COVINGTON — A Fort Covington man was arrested for DWI following a March 9 traffic stop, State Police said.
Adam J. Niles, 35, of Fort Covington, was stopped by troopers on State Route 37 in Fort Covington March 9 at about 8:37 p.m. Police determined his blood alcohol content to be 0.20%. He was charged with aggravated DWI and released with tickets to appear in Fort Covington Town Court, a news release by State Police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.