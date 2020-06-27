FELONY ARRESTS
BOMBAY — Two people were arrested after fleeing the scene of an early-morning crash June 4, State Police say.
Troopers arrested James L. Labarr, 27, of Bombay, and Wendy L. Barbeau, 43, of Chazy, for drug possession after leaving a crash just before 1 a.m., State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
State Police later located the vehicle in the driveway of Labarr’s residence on State Route 95 with the occupants still inside, Fleishman said.
Labarr, the operator of the vehicle, was found to be operating while impaired by drugs, according to Fleishman, and was also found in possession of a quantity of heroin.
He was charged with one charge each of third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, as well as DWAI-drugs, a misdemeanor.
Barbeau was found to be in possession of a loaded needle containing a controlled substance, Fleishman said.
She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Barbeau was found to be wanted on a Clinton County Probation Warrant and was transferred to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office after being released with an appearance ticket for the Town of Bombay Court.
Labarr was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and released to reappear at a later date and time.
State Police was assisted by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police and U.S. Border Patrol.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested June 7 for charges stemming from a March domestic dispute, State Police say.
On March 24, troopers responded to a domestic incident at a residence on Peaceful Way, in the town of Plattsburgh, Fleishman said.
An investigation revealed Heith J. Duprey, 32, of Plattsburgh, had entered the residence without permission, according to Fleishman, and threatened a victim with a knife, held her against her will, and physically assaulted her.
Duprey fled the scene prior to State Police arrival, and was unable to be located that day, Fleishman said.
The victim was taken to University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh where she was treated.
An arrest warrant was issued by the Plattsburgh Town Court.
Duprey was later located, and arrested on the warrant, police said.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail, due to having two previous felony convictions, according to Fleishman.
BEEKMANTOWN — Two men were arrested here on June 23 on methamphetamine production charges, according to a Clinton County Sheriff's Department press release.
Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Beekmantown to attempt to locate a vehicle that had fled from the Plattsburgh City Police Department that day, and at around midnight, they located the vehicle heavily damaged and unoccupied on Spellman Road, the release said.
An investigation at the scene led deputies to locate suspects Alexander Wood, 23, and David Burleigh, 30, walking nearby on State Route 9, police said.
Evidence located inside the vehicle indicated that Burleigh and Wood had allegedly operated the vehicle and manufactured methamphetamine, according to the release.
Wood and Burleigh were processed at the Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in Beekmantown Town Court on third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, following which they were released under the supervision of the Clinton County Probation Department.
They are set to reappear in Court on a later date.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Plattsburgh City Police Department and the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.
