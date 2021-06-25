BEEKMANTOWN — An Altona man was arrested June 23 after police reportedly found stolen tools and synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop, State Police said.
Troopers conducted the stop on a jeep parked in a roadway in front of 765 Point Au Roche Rd. at about 1:45 a.m., a news release by State Police said.
Police said the driver, Austin L. Briner, 20, allegedly cut a lock on a construction trailer at the same location to steal the tools inside. Briner was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Briner was arraigned by Plattsburgh City Court and was released to reappear in Beekmantown Town Court at a later date.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A Cazenovia man was arrested for aggravated DWI after his vehicle was involved in a crash, State Police said.
Police said Joshua P. Emhoff, 47, had ran off the road numerous times and struck guard rails before he was arrested on State Route 9N at about 10:11 p.m., a news release by State Police said.
Police determined his blood alcohol content level to be 0.21 percent, the release said. Emhoff was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony. He was arraigned in Elizabeth Town Court and was released to reappear at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested June 22 after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police said Kahlil Ambersley, 40, allegedly threatened his neighbors, a man and a woman, with the knife during a verbal argument, a news release by the Sheriff’s Office said.
Ambersley charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court. He was remanded to Clinton County Correctional Facility without bail, the release said. He’s scheduled to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
NORTH ELBA — A North Elba man was arrested for grand larceny June 21 after he allegedly stole a wallet from a Kinney's Drugstore customer, State Police said.
Anthony W. Ford, 50, was arrested and charged with three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and was released with appearance tickets to North Elba Town Court, a news release by State Police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
