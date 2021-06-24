VERMONTVILLE — A Vermontville man was arrested June 18 after he allegedly stole firearms from a State Route 3 home, State Police said.
Chad H. Nichols, 38, also reportedly violated a stay-away order of protection issued by Harrietstown Court during the burglary, a news release by State Police said. Police said while Nichols was inside the home, he was confronted by the home owner and broke a phone.
The kids were also present during the burglary, police said. The firearms were later recovered by troopers, the release said. Nichols was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, the release said.
Nichols was arraigned by Harrietstown Court and was remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Vermont man was arrested June 17 after police discovered drugs during a traffic stop, State Police said.
Steven A. Gaboury, 53, of Swanton, Vermont, was allegedly found in possession of three grams of cocaine and was also found to be wanted on a parole warrant from Vermont when police pulled him over, a news release by State Police said.
Police said Gaboury initially gave troopers false information and said his driving privileges were suspended and did not have a valid Vermont driver’s license.
Gaboury was charged with being a fugitive from justice under New York State Criminal Procedure Law. He was also charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor.
Gaboury was virtually arraigned by Plattsburgh City Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail for the fugitive from justice charge, the release said. He was further remanded to jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, or $2,000 bond for his other charges. Gaboury is scheduled to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
PERU — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested for assault June 21 after a domestic dispute, State Police said.
Police said Karlie J. Munson, 31, of Plattsburgh caused a laceration to a victim’s face using a kitchen knife. The victim was taken to CVPH for treatment, the release said.
Munson was later located at her City of Plattsburgh home and was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
Munson was arraigned virtually and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to reappear in Peru Town Court at a later date, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.