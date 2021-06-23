ARRESTS
BLACK BROOK — Police say a Black Brook man was found in possession of drugs following a one-car crash Saturday afternoon.
At around 2:50 p.m., State Police responded to a one-car crash on Golf Course Road in the Town of Black Brook.
Investigation revealed that James E. Strong, 48, was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck east on Golf Course Road when his truck ran off the north shoulder and struck a utility pole, shearing it in half, State Police said.
Strong was not injured. He was allegedly found in possession of gabapentin pills, a Xanax pill and a small quantity of crack cocaine. Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant and nerve pain medication.
State Police charged Strong with driving while ability impaired by drugs and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
He was released with tickets to appear in Black Brook Town Court at a later date.
Strong served prison time for robbing Glens Falls National Bank in Plattsburgh in 2015.
PERU — State Police have arrested a Plattsburgh woman in connection with a domestic dispute.
At around midnight Monday, troopers responded to a Peru home on State Route 22, where investigation revealed that Karlie J. Munson, 31, had cut the victim’s face with a kitchen knife, State Police said
The victim was taken to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for treatment and Munson was located at her home in the City of Plattsburgh, police continued.
State Police charged her with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Munson was arraigned virtually and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to reappear in Peru Town Court at a later date.
