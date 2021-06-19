ARRESTS
BOMBAY — A Bombay woman was arrested June 15 after she reportedly struck a man during a domestic dispute, State Police said.
Amanda E. Emery, 31, allegedly assaulted the victim in a County Route 1 home with a snow shovel, causing a laceration above his left eye, Troop B Public Information Office Jennifer Fleishman said.
Emery was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, and aggravated family offense, a class E felony, due to a previous conviction for second-degree criminal contempt on June 19, 2019, Fleishman said.
Emery was virtually arraigned in Dickinson Town Court and was released to appear in Bombay Town Court June 29, Fleishman said.
CHAZY — A New Jersey man pleaded guilty after an investigation by police revealed he was in possession of child pornography images. He was arrested June 1, State Police said.
The New Jersey resident, who was unidentified by State Police because he was 18 at the time of the incident, reportedly sent nude images of himself to the same child he possessed images of, Fleishman said.
He was charged with promoting the sexual performance of a child, a class D felony, disseminating indecent material to a child, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, police said. He was arraigned in Chazy Town Court.
The New Jersey resident pleaded guilty to the endangering the welfare of a child charge after he was presented with a plea deal, Fleishman said. He was sentenced to a one-year sentence, but it was conditionally discharged by the court, Fleishman said. He also paid a $250 fine, a $205 surcharge and a $50 DNA collection fee.
An order of protection was issued for the child victim’s protection, Fleishman said.
WESTVILLE — A Norwood man was arrested June 14 after he allegedly attempted to illegally buy a firearm, State Police said.
Justin Vanbrocklin, 33, reportedly tried the buy the firearm from Performance Shooting in Westville on March 27, 2021 but was denied for having an active order of protection issued by St. Lawrence County Family Court, Fleishman said.
Vanbrocklin was charged with criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon, a class D felony, and was released to reappear in Westville Town Court July 7, Fleishman said.
SARANAC — A Saranac man was arrested June 15 after he allegedly entered the Saranac Country Store unlawfully on State Route 3, State Police said.
Joshua K. Secore, 26, reportedly stole an empty cash box while he was inside the store on June 12, Fleishman said.
Secore was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and was arraigned virtually and released. He’s scheduled to reappear in Saranac Town Court at a later date, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested June 17 for allegedly violating conditions of his parole, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said.
Bobby Patton, 37, was placed on probation after a July 2019 conviction for fourth-degree and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release by the sheriff's office.
Patton was committed to Clinton County Correctional Facility and is set to be arraigned at a later time, the release said.
PERSONAL INJURIES
PLATTSBURGH —A Plattsburgh woman was taken to CVPH after a two-car crash on June 10, State Police said.
Police said Patricia Provost, 57, was driving west on State Route 374 in a 2002 Hyundai Elantra, when Jeffrey Forkum, 63, of Peru, failed to yield the right of way to Provost when he began to make a left turn onto State Route 22 while driving east on State Route 374, Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman said.
The vehicles collided, but Provost and Forkum were not injured. A passenger in Provost’s Elantra, 74-year-old Sandra A. Rabideau of Plattsburgh, was. Rabideau was transported to CVPH with a fractured rib, Fleishman said.
