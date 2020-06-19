FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested for a hate crime June 2, State Police say.
Troopers arrested George Cassevah Jr., 49, after he made a racially motivated threat of violence toward another individual, a press release said.
Cassevah subjected the victim to racial slurs and threatened to strike him with his vehicle, according to the release.
He was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment as a hate crime, a felony, as well as third-degree menacing as a hate crime, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and released to reappear at a later date.
CLINTON — An AuSable man was arrested after falsifying information on a firearm background check, State Police say.
Troopers arrested 42-year-old Raymond D. Perkins on June 8 after he provided false information on a background check when applying to purchase a firearm in the town of Clinton, a press release said.
He was charged with attempted criminal purchase of a weapon and first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies.
He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Clinton Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — Troopers arrested a Plattsburgh man after he violated three orders of protection June 6, State Police say.
Officers responded to 19 Booth Drive, town of Plattsburgh, in regards to a possible domestic dispute and a violation of an order of protection just before 9 a.m. that day, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
It was found that Joseph A. Ofarrill, 35, had engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, according to Fleishman, violating three separate orders of protection issued by Westchester County Supreme Court.
He was charged with two counts first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and he was arraigned by the Plattsburgh City Court and was released to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.