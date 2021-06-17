MALONE — A Watertown woman was arrested June 10 after fleeing after a crash, State Police said.
Troopers were able to find the vehicle that left the crash on State Route 11 near County Route 24 in the town of Malone at about 1:26 p.m., about 20 minutes after the crash, Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The driver was identified as Serena F. Recore, 40, and was then charged with aggravated driving while impaired, child in the vehicle with a 14-year-old passenger, a class E felony, and driving with ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, police said.
Recore was released with appearance tickets to Malone Town Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — A Beekmantown woman was arrested June 15 after police said she tried to buy a firearm using false information.
Police said Mandy B. Clay, 39, attempted to buy the weapon in April and used falsified information on her application, which was later denied, a release by State Police said.
Clay was charged with attempted criminal purchase of a firearm, a class D felony, and first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony. Recore was released with an appearance ticket for Plattsburgh Town Court, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested June 11 for allegedly violating conditions of his probation, a news release by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said.
Edward R. Pelish, 49, was placed on probation after a 2017 conviction for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in Rockland County, the release said. Pelish was arraigned and remanded to Clinton County Correctional Facility without bail and is scheduled to reappear in Clinton County Supreme Court at a later date for the alleged violation, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
