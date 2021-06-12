ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested June 1 after he reportedly violated conditions of his parole, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department said.
Dustin Mitchell, 27, was placed on probation Dec. 7, 2019, for third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine laboratory material and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a news release by the Sheriff’s Office said.
Mitchell was arraigned virtually by the Clinton County Supreme Court and was remanded to Clinton County Correctional Facility without bail, the release said. Mitchell is scheduled to reappear in court on a later date.
MALONE — A Malone man was arrested June 9 after he allegedly stole money from a victim, State Police said.
Police said Cody J. Armstrong, 22, stole an undisclosed amount of money and was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, Fleishman said.
Armstrong was released with an appearance ticket for Malone Town Court.
DANNEMORA — An inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility was allegedly found in possession of a weapon on April 2 earlier this year, State Police said.
Gerald Stevens, 40, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree promoting prison contraband, both class D felonies, Fleishman said.
Stevens was arraigned by Clinton County Court on June 9 and was remanded back to custody of New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Fleishman said.
CHATEAUGAY — A Malone man was arrested June 9 after a reported domestic dispute, State Police said.
Charles W. Lane Jr., 38, reportedly violated a stay-away order of protection when he went to a Belle Avenue home, Fleishman said. Police said that Lane got into a physical altercation with Casey J. Sharpe, 31, of Chateaugay, where Sharpe punched Lane in the face.
For violating the active stay-away order that was issued by Bombay Town Court, Lane was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, police said.
Lane was arraigned by Westville Town Court virtually and was released to reappear in Chateaugay Town Court at a later date, police said.
Sharpe was also arrested and was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket to Chateaugay Town Court, Fleishman said.
AUSABLE — A Beekmantown man and an AuSable man were arrested May 31 after troopers found them in possession of heroin and crack cocaine, State Police said.
Police said they found the drugs during a traffic stop at about 10:43 a.m., State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said
Brandon T. Buirch, 29, of Beekmantown, and Craig A. Foster, 36, of AuSable, were each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, Fleishman said.
Both were arraigned in Schuyler Falls Town Court and were released on their own recognizance. They’re scheduled to reappear in AuSable Town Court at a later date.
BEEKMANTOWN — A Mooers man who reportedly violated a stay-away order was arrested May 20 after he sent threatening messages to a victim over social media, State Police said.
Troopers were sent to Stonehelm Motel on Spellman Road to arrest Cody D. Vincent, 28, for the alleged violation of the stay-away order issued in Plattsburgh Town Court, Fleishman said.
Police said that during his arrest, Vincent actively resisted multiple times and sustained a small laceration above his left eye during the altercation, Fleishman said. Vincent was treated by Champlain EMS.
Vincent was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and obstruction of governmental administration, also a class A misdemeanor.
Vincent was arraigned virtually and was remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh Walmart employee was arrested June 2 for reportedly stealing $1,526.65 worth of merchandise, State Police said.
Police said Michael R. Nelson, 35, of Dannemora, allegedly stole on May 29 and May 30, Fleishman said. Nelson was arrested for fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Nelson was issued appearance tickets to Plattsburgh Town Court for June 24, Fleishman said.
PERSONAL INJURIES
WESTVILLE — A two-car crash on State Route 37 resulted in an ambulance transport June 1, State Police said.
Police said Robert T. Brand, 44, of Malone, was turning left onto a private driveway, when he reportedly failed to yield the right of way to Carol M. Vancour, 76, of Malone, Fleishman said.
As a result, Brand’s 2020 Toyota Tundra was hit by Vancour’s 2013 Ford Escape. Vancour was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center for a broken right ankle and multiple rib fractures, Fleishman said.
CONSTABLE — A Brooklyn woman was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center after a one-car rollover June 9, State Police said.
Janai C. Edwards, 32, was driving south on State Route 30 in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, when police said she looked at her phone for directions and failed to see an oncoming turn, Fleishman said.
Edwards then ran off the west shoulder and toward an embankment, hitting an apple tree, a swing set and then a parked 2016 Buick, before going airborne and striking a NYSEG utility pole, Fleishman said. Edwards’ Jeep came to a rest on its roof.
Edwards was taken to Alice Hyde for neck and back pain, Fleishman said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
