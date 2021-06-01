PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested May 17 after Sheriff's deputies were notified of an active warrant for his arrest in Florida for multiple charges, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said.
Phillip J. Guastella, 36, is accused of one count of alleged battery and aggravated assualy with a deadly weapon by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida, a news release by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said. Guastella was arraigned by Plattsburgh Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Correctional Facility with no bond. He is scheduled to reappear in town court at a later date, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested May 24 after he allegedly broke into a home, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department said.
Police said Joshua C. Shultz, 26, illegally entered a Town of Plattsburgh home in February earlier this year and damaged property in the process, a news release by the Sheriff’s Office said.
Shultz was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — Michael Malseptic, 25, of Plattsburgh, was sentenced May 27 to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after police found cocaine in his home April 29, 2020, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office said.
Police said they found more than a half ounce of cocaine in Malseptic’s Flaglar Drive home and determined he had intentions to sell. He pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, a news release by the District Attorney’s Office said.
Malseptic is also facing a $3,000 fine plus fees and surcharges totaling $375, the release said. Malseptic’s sentencing also required he forfeit $1,370 that was seized during his arrest.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
