PLATTSBURGH — Three Vermont residents were arrested June 24 after an investigation into a series of car break-ins in Vermont and Clinton County concluded, State Police said.
Police said Ryan A. Laflin, 34, of Burlington, Sonya L. Wood, 31, of Burlington and Michelle L. Westcott, 50, of Cambridge, stole credit cards and checkbooks from the Colchester, Vt. and Plattsburgh area. They would use what they stole to make purchases at stores in and around the City of Plattsburgh, according to State Police.
When Laflin, Wood and Westcott were arrested, police said they found an illegally possessed handgun, crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, thousands of dollars in gift cards, credit cards and checkbooks in their possession.
Laflin was charged with six counts of second-degree identity theft, class E felonies, nine counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, also class E felonies, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and false impersonation, a class B misdemeanor, State Police said.
Laflin was arraigned virtually by Plattsburgh City Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
Wood was charged with seven counts of second-degree identity theft, class E felonies, 10 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Wood was arraigned virtually by Plattsburgh City Court and was sent to Clinton County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
Wescott was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Westcott was arraigned virtually in Plattsburgh city court and was sent to the Clinton County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
Laflin and Wood were wanted on existing charges in Vermont, according to State Police.
PERU — Two passengers who were a part of a two-car crash were treated for minor injuries June 24, State Police said.
Police said Roberto Gonzalez, 22, of Morrisonville, was driving east on Norrisville Road when his car rear-ended another vehicle that had slowed down for another car turning into a driveway, according to State Police.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit, Jessica Davis, 39, of Peru, was not injured, police said. But two passengers in Davis’ vehicle were treated for minor injuries, police said.
— compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.