MALONE — Police arrested a Dickinson Center man July 28 after they said he wrote a bad check for lawyer services.
According to State Police, Codi J. Church’s $2,500 check to the law office of Brian P. Barrett in Lake Placid was returned due to insufficient funds when he issued it in 2019, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
On Oct. 2, 2019, a warrant was issued for Church’s arrest by North Elba Town Court for fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and issuing a bad check, a misdemeanor.
After a traffic stop on State Route 11B in the village of Malone, troopers took Church into custody on the arrest warrant, Fleishman said. Church was later released with appearance tickets.
SAINT ARMAND — A Saint Armand woman allegedly broke into a home and temporarily lived inside before being arrested July 28, police said.
Sarah B Pratt, 25, reportedly broke into a River Road home in Saint Armand and temporarily lived there, leaving multiple personal belongings behind, before being reported by a property owner, Fleishman said.
She was located by police July 28 and after being taken into custody, she allegedly actively resisted arrest by evading being handcuffed and attempting to walk away multiple times, Fleishman said.
Pratt was found in possession of a smoking device containing methamphetamine, buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film, Fleishman said.
She was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, and controlled substance not in the original container under New York State Public Health Law, police said.
Pratt was later ordered to be held in Essex County Jail, pending arraignment the next day, by a St. Armand Court Judge, but she allegedly attempted to escape by running to the exit door before being detained by troopers, Fleishman said.
She was additionally charged with third-degree attempted escape, police said. Pratt is being held in Essex County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond and is set to appear in Saint Armand Town Court Aug. 6.
MINERVA — Following a reported burglary on July 27, police arrested a Chestertown man, who police said also hit individuals inside the home.
According to State Police, Corydon R. Umber, 52, forced entry into a State Route 28N home in Minerva and continued to punch and slap three people inside and then left. That all occurred in the presence of a 6-year-old, a news release by State Police said.
Umber was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, police said.
Umber, who is a New York State parolee, was remanded to Essex County Jail with no bail after being arraigned in Minerva Town Court, police said.
WESTVILLE — Police arrested a Constable man for felony grand larceny July 27, accusing him of using a victim’s debit card without her permission.
According to State Police, James F. Tucker, 56, stole about $1,500 while using the card. Tucker was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was released with a ticket to Westville Town Court, a news release by State Police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
